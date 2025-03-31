Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba applauds ex-Dodgers ace's 6-inning gem for Baystars sparking MLB comeback chatter among fans

While the MLB continues to be a long shot for Trevor Bauer, the estranged pitcher is doing everything in his power to spark a return. Bauer, who led the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League (LMB) to win the Serie del Rey in 2024, signed with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball on Jan. 27 for the 2025 season.

Ad

He is turning heads in Japan with a strong performance in his season debut against the Chunichi Dragons. In the 1-0 loss, Bauer pitched six strong innings, allowing six hits, one earned run, two walks and eight punch outs.

On Sunday, his agent Rachel Luba shared the stellar performance on social media. She wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"6 IP, 1 R, and 8 Ks for @baueroutage in his BayStars season debut! 💪🏻⚾️🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️🗡️"

Ad

Trending

The post sparked a reaction among fans, with many pointing to his possible major league return.

"Bro come back to the show😭," one fan said.

"You're winning it all, my boy," another fan said.

"Kicked out the league for being innocent but ozuna from the Braves is ok 😂" one fan said.

"Deserves an opportunity in MLB again," a fan said.

Ad

Reactions continued to pour with some fans suggesting he deserves to be in MLB.

"Brewers could use a starter. You know, we could have like maybe one at least," one fan said.

"Sawamura let’s gooo🔥🔥🔥" another fan said.

Fan Reactions

What happened to Trevor Bauer?

Having last pitched in the majors in June 2021, Trevor Bauer has seemingly been neglected by the league after several sexual assault allegations came to light. The MLB looked into the matter and placed the former Cy Young winner on administrative leave.

Ad

In April 2022, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Bauer for 324 games without pay for a violation of the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Upon appeal, the arbitrator reduced the suspension to 194 games.

Despite the suspension drawing to a close after 50 games in 2023, MLB teams have distanced themselves from any potential association with him. The Dodgers released him in January 2023.

Ever since Bauer has put himself out front to possibly sign even a minimum contract if that's what it means to return to MLB. However, despite that, there's no interest among teams and when asked about it, he said that he thinks the league is blackmailing MLB teams to not sign him.

Ad

"Well one team told us it’s not their decision, it’s an mlb decision," Bauer wrote. "One team told me I was “too expensive” even though I offered to play for minimum, another team told us they have covered some stuff up in the past that they don’t want the media digging into to find out about…"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bauer is 34 now and while he's no longer the sought-after commodity he once was, his showing across the continent has put him in a good position to sign a contract. Let's see if that happens anytime in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback