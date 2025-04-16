Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba shares nostalgic Dodgers memory with ex-MLB pitcher on Jackie Robinson Day

The entire MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Tuesday. Former LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and his agent Rachel Luba also celebrated from afar in Japan, posting a throwback photo of when they were still part of the Dodgers.
On this day in 1947, Robinson made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking the color barrier in the MLB and serving an inspiration for the Black community. Players wear No. 42 in honor of Robinson.
In Luba's post, the sports agent posed alongside a towering red-and-white “42” display outside the iconic Left Field Top Deck at Dodger Stadium. By her side stood Bauer, wearing his No. 27 Dodgers jersey. They were both smiling as they paid tribute to one of baseball’s greatest trailblazers.
"4️⃣2️⃣⚾️ 📍los angeles" Luba captioned the post.
Bauer last pitched for the Dodgers in 2021 and since then, he has not been able to find his way back despite the alleged sexual assault allegations already settled.
While he still hopes to return, even if that means playing on a veteran minimum, none of the MLB teams have shown any interest whatsoever.
Trevor Bauer seeks backdoor opportunity with Yankees with latest comments
The New York Yankees are missing the services of All-Star starter Gerrit Cole, who they lost to Tommy John surgery for the entire season and Luis Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, who will be out for three months due to lat strain.
In the absence of two key starters, the Yankees rotation hasn't been able to put up good numbers apart from their eight-year, $218 million signee Max Fried. MLB analyst Max Goodman brought the worrying Yankees starters numbers on X, as he posted:
#Yankees starting rotation through 13 games this season: Max Fried, 1.56 ERA, Carlos Rodón, 5.19 ERA, Marcus Stroman, 11.57 ERA, Carlos Carrasco, 7.71 ERA, Will Warren, 6.00 ERA."
None of the Yankees' starters have an ERA below 5.00 except southpaw Fried.
Seeing this post, Trevor Bauer got into action, leaving a skeptical comment:
"Interesting stats."
This may be Trevor Bauer's way to bring attention to himself. The former Cy Young winner is currently pitching for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Nippon Professional Baseball. Last season, he played in the Mexican League where he led the Diablos Rojos del México to the Serie del Rey.