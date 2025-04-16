Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba shares nostalgic Dodgers memory with ex-MLB pitcher on Jackie Robinson Day

The entire MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Tuesday. Former LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and his agent Rachel Luba also celebrated from afar in Japan, posting a throwback photo of when they were still part of the Dodgers.

Ad

On this day in 1947, Robinson made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking the color barrier in the MLB and serving an inspiration for the Black community. Players wear No. 42 in honor of Robinson.

In Luba's post, the sports agent posed alongside a towering red-and-white “42” display outside the iconic Left Field Top Deck at Dodger Stadium. By her side stood Bauer, wearing his No. 27 Dodgers jersey. They were both smiling as they paid tribute to one of baseball’s greatest trailblazers.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"4️⃣2️⃣⚾️ 📍los angeles" Luba captioned the post.

Ad

Bauer last pitched for the Dodgers in 2021 and since then, he has not been able to find his way back despite the alleged sexual assault allegations already settled.

While he still hopes to return, even if that means playing on a veteran minimum, none of the MLB teams have shown any interest whatsoever.

Trevor Bauer seeks backdoor opportunity with Yankees with latest comments

The New York Yankees are missing the services of All-Star starter Gerrit Cole, who they lost to Tommy John surgery for the entire season and Luis Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, who will be out for three months due to lat strain.

Ad

In the absence of two key starters, the Yankees rotation hasn't been able to put up good numbers apart from their eight-year, $218 million signee Max Fried. MLB analyst Max Goodman brought the worrying Yankees starters numbers on X, as he posted:

#Yankees starting rotation through 13 games this season: Max Fried, 1.56 ERA, Carlos Rodón, 5.19 ERA, Marcus Stroman, 11.57 ERA, Carlos Carrasco, 7.71 ERA, Will Warren, 6.00 ERA."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

None of the Yankees' starters have an ERA below 5.00 except southpaw Fried.

Seeing this post, Trevor Bauer got into action, leaving a skeptical comment:

"Interesting stats."

Expand Tweet

This may be Trevor Bauer's way to bring attention to himself. The former Cy Young winner is currently pitching for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Nippon Professional Baseball. Last season, he played in the Mexican League where he led the Diablos Rojos del México to the Serie del Rey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More