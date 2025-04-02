Trevor Bauer shares video of Navy medal he was gifted by a fan

Trevor Bauer might remain a polarizing figure in the baseball community, however there is no denying his following on social media. While he has not pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021, Bauer is arguably one of the most popular baseball personalities on social media thanks to his over 800,000 followers on Instagram alone.

The former National League Cy Young Award winner might be better known now for this work on social media as opposed to his pitching career. Despite not pitching in Major League Baseball, Trevor Bauer has done a great job at keeping himself in the spotlight by combining his firey personality with his pitching skills.

Now back in Japan, Bauer took to social media to show his followers a gift he received from a fan. On his Instagram story, Bauer gave a behind the scenes look as a special gift that he was given: a Seventh Fleet Challenge Coin.

Bauer shares look at Seventh Fleet Challenge Coin he was gifted (Photo Source: IMAGN / @Baueroutage)

The Seventh Fleet is headquartered U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Since Bauer has returned to the Yokohama DeNA BayStars this season, it would make sense as to why a fan gave the former Cincinnati Reds ace the incredible souvenir. Regardless of one's feelings about the former MLB All-Star, this is a special moment and gift for the 34-year-old.

Trevor Bauer was unable to secure an MLB contract despite a strong 2024 campaign in Mexico

Bauer has not pitched in the Majors since 2021 after sexual assualt allegations were made against him, leading to his suspension and eventual release from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even though he was ultimately cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, the veteran pitcher has been unable to land another contract in the Majors.

This past offseason, there was a sense that teams could look to give Bauer an opportunity after he dominated last season with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the Mexican League. Over the course of 14 starts in the Mexican League, posting a 10-0 record with a 2.48 ERA with a league-leading 120 strikeouts.

Unfortunately for Trevor Bauer, he was unable to parlay that level of success into another shot in MLB. Not only was he electric on the mound, he was also named the Mexican League Pitcher of the Year, but instead of getting a chance to return to the Majors, he ultimately signed with his former NPB club for the 2025 season.

