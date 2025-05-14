Trevor Bauer showcases tense NPB standoff against Ex-Astros outfielder

Trevor Bauer might not be pitching in Major League Baseball this season, however, he is plying in trade across the ocean in Japan as a star in Nippon Professional Baseball. The former National League Cy Young Award winner was unable to secure another MLB contract, however, he was able to return to the Yokohama DeNA BayStars for the 2025 campaign.

After dominating the Mexican League last season, Trevor Bauer has seemingly taken a step up in competition in Japan, which is generally viewed as the best league outside of MLB. It has been a roller coaster season for Bauer so far, who has had some struggles but also his fair share of brilliance on the mound.

Part of the reason behind the strength of NPB is not only from the homegrown Japanese talent but also the number of former MLB player who also made their way to Japan, including Trey Cabbage. The 28-year-old, who spent time with the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros, squared off against the polarizing pitcher in Bauer's latest social media post.

In the video, Trevor Bauer is battling the former 4th round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. While Bauer has been criticized by some followers on social media based on the level of competition he faces in his posts, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star battled former big leaguer Trey Cabbage.

It may not have been the patented "sword" that Bauer tends to look for in every at-bat, as the former Cincinnati Reds ace struggled with his command early on. After falling behind 2-0, Bauer eventually worked his way back to a full count against Cabbage.

Although Cabbage ultimately drew a walk, Bauer wasted little time in forcing the double play to end the inning. It may not have been a highlight reel strikeout but Bauer proved yet again that he was able to get out of a pinch and limit any damage against him.

Trevor Bauer took a shot at MLB after it was announced that Pete Rose was reinstated from the the ineligible list

Bauer has not played in Major League Baseball since 2021 after sexual assault allegations were made against him. Despite being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, Bauer has yet to receive a contract offer from any team. Even though he has stated that he is willing to take a dramatic cut to his salary, MLB teams are seemingly uninterested in bringing him back.

This issue was brought up yet again on Tuesday after MLB Comissioner Rob Manfred announced that Pete Rose's permanent ban would be lifted and he would be eligible for Hall of Fame induction. This is something that Trevor Bauer commented on, asking if banned players need to actually be found guilty before they can be reinstated, taking a shot at the league for being "blackballed" by the league.

