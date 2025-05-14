Trevor Bauer throws subtle jab at MLB following Pete Rose reinstatement

Trevor Bauer might be one of the most popular baseball personalities right now, however, he has been playing outside of Major League Baseball since 2021. The former National League Cy Young found himself in the middle of sexual assault allegations which resulted in him receiving a 324 game suspension, although it was later reduced to 194 games.

Despite being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, Trevor Bauer has yet to be offered another contract in Major League Baseball. This is not only a decision that has left some fans bothered but is also something that Bauer himself continues to push back against.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has amassed a solid following on social media thanks to his firey personality and unfiltered opinions on matters. This came to the forefront yet again on Wednesday following the announcement from MLB Comissioner Rob Manfred that deceased players such as Pete Rose and "Shoeless" Joe Jackson would not long be placed on the ineligible list.

Thanks to this announcement, these previously banned players would now be eligible for enshrinement in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, something that was impossible before. While this does not guarantee any of these players will be enshired, it is a major step in their favor. Trevor Bauer did not let the news go unnoticed, taking a shot at the league for his belief that he has been "blackballed" by teams.

"So, since Pete is welcome back now, does that go for everyone who has been blackballed? Or do you actually have to be guilty of something to qualify for that?" - Bauer posted on social media.

It remains to be seen if the MLB's decision to remove Cincinnati Reds icon Pete Rose from the permanently ineligible list will in anyway affect Bauer's future in Major League Baseball. Although it is highly unlikely that one is connected to the other, however, given Trevor Bauer's personality and determination to get another opportunity, it's likely that this is not the last time he raises this issue online.

Trevor Bauer returned to Japan after failing to land another MLB deal

Regardless of the level of competition in the Mexican League, Trevor Bauer proved that he had plenty of gas left in tank, being named the Pitcher of Year in 2024. The former Cleveland Guardians ace was unable to parlay that success into another MLB deal, instead opting to take his talent back to NPB in Japan.

While there was some speculation that Bauer could potential get an offer thanks to his work in Mexico, he ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan. At 34-years-old, there is chance that Bauer's MLB window might be closed. That being said, many people may have said the same thing about Pete Rose's Hall of Fame chances, so never say never.

