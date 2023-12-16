Trevor Gott Free Agency Update: Athletics in agreement with pitcher on a 1-year deal 

In a recent free agency development, the Oakland Athletics have secured the services of veteran relief pitcher Trevor Gott on a one-year deal, as reported by Insider Ken Rosenthal. The 31-year-old right-hander brings a wealth of experience to the A's bullpen, having played for six different MLB teams prior to joining Oakland.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Oakland Athletics have secured a one-year contract with veteran reliever, Trevor Gott.

Gott's 2023 season showcased his reliability as a reliever, posting a commendable 4.19 ERA and an impressive 62:19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 58 innings of relief work split between the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets. Notably, he held right-handed batters to a .222/.280/.306 slash line, underlining his effectiveness against hitters from that side of the plate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Gott's overall career ERA stands at 4.64, A's fans might recall his challenging outings against the team back in 2020 when he played for the San Francisco Giants. Despite those setbacks, he has proven to be a consistent and league-average pitcher capable of eating innings and throwing strikes.

While not a flashy signing, Trevor Gott adds experience and depth to the A’s bullpen

Gott's pitching repertoire includes a five-pitch mix, featuring a cutter, sinker and four-seam combo as his primary arsenal, supplemented by a curveball and changeup on occasion. His fastball velocity, averaging around 94 mph for both sinker and four-seam, adds an element of power to his pitching.

Trevor Gott has an excellent fastball which adds an elemento of power to the A’s pitching.

One of Gott's standout attributes from the 2023 season was his ability to limit the barrel contact, ranking in the 92nd percentile in barrel%, showcasing his effectiveness in preventing hard-hit balls. Additionally, his expected ERA of 3.45, placing him in the 80th percentile, further solidifies his potential impact in the upcoming MLB season.

While Gott may not be the flashiest signing, his addition brings much-needed veteran experience to the Oakland A's pitching staff. With the ability to throw strikes and a conceivable option for late-inning situations, Gott could prove to be a valuable asset as the Athletics gear up for the challenges of the 2024 season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.