World Series champion Trey Mancini is now a married man. Mancini wed his longtime girlfriend and fiancée Sara Perlman. Mancini posted a story on Instagram, where he was seen hugging his wife in a wedding outfit. In the story he wrote:

"Thanks to our friends and family for making this the best weekend of our lives. I love you forever."

Trey Mancini wed his longtime girlfriend, Sara Perlman. Picture Credit: Trey Mancini

Mancini announced the news of his engagement to Perlman in 2021. Sara put up a series of postcard-worthy pictures from Ireland, in which she was seen kissing Mancini and flashing her big diamond ring.

Mancini was diagnosed with colon cancer shortly after they started dating. Sara helped with his rehab, which is why he missed the 2020 season.

Trey Mancini had a significant year in 2021. He overcame colon cancer, returned to the Baltimore Orioles as the starting first baseman, and participated in the Home Run Derby. In 2021, when he recovered, Mancini returned to playing baseball and earned a reputation as an inspiration.

He won the 2022 World Series after being traded to the Astros midway through the 2022 season.

Trey Mancini and Sara Perlman's romantic love story

In 2020, Perlman provided a detailed account of how the two met. She wrote on Instagram:

“I met Trey a few years ago working at MASN. I still laugh thinking about a show we did together back in 2017. He was one of my favorite people to interview. I knew I’d get great insight and he’d have a good attitude about whatever I asked! I never thought life would take me where it has, but I’m so happy it did.

"People come into your life for a reason and I’m so glad our jobs had us cross paths. Super proud of you and your strength on a daily basis." – Sara Perlman

Sara recently uploaded sneak peeks from her bridal shower.

"Bridal shower of my dreams! 🌸 🌺 thank you to my incredible sister @alexxperlmann, my mom & family for such a special day 💗 wifey 🔜" – Sara Perlman

The couple met in 2017 at the Orioles' stadium when Sara was a reporter for MASN. With the Baltimore Orioles in 2016, Mancini made his Major League Baseball debut. He was sent to the Houston Astros in August 2022. The Astros defeated the Phillies on November 6 to win the World Series for the second time in the team's history.

