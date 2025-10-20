Trey Yesavage and David Ortiz go viral with hilarious post-game antics, setting bars on most Canadian moment

Trey Yesavage helped the Toronto Blue Jays to a must-win 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners, avoiding elimination and forcing a Game 7 decider for the American League Championship Series. The starter pitched 5.2 innings, with 2 earned runs on 7 hits and 3 walks, and 7 strikeouts.After the game, during the postgame interview with Fox's panel, Yesavage, born in Pennsylvania, was asked about the most Canadian thing he had done during their run in the postseason. The 22-year-old stated that he had memorized their national anthem. Derek Jeter asked him to sing it. After Yesavage presented the opening lines, David Ortiz presented a version of &quot;O Canada&quot; of his own. This isn't the first time Ortiz has had a funny moment from Fox's studios with a Blue Jays player this offseason. After the Blue Jays dumped the New York Yankees in the playoffs, Ortiz shared a viral moment with infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr., where they imitated a customised version of New York broadcaster John Sterling's famous call.Sunday's start happened to be the third of this postseason, but only his sixth MLB start overall. The pitcher was fast-tracked into the MLB after starting 2025 on a Single-A team in the Blue Jays organization. Yesavage made three starts in September before blowing away the Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Division Series. He suffered the first loss of his career in Game 2 of the current series, which the Mariners won 10-3, but bounced back on Sunday.Trey Yesavage opens up on helping out with his defenseTrey Yesavage got out of jams with two innings-ending double plays in the third and fourth innings with the bases loaded and another one in the fifth with a runner at third. The first of these came with the right-hander covering first base. After Mariners' Cal Raleigh hit a grounder towards first, Guerrero threw it to Andres Gimenez, who passed it back to Yesavage, who finished the double play.“I saw the ball was smoked over to Vladdy, so I knew I had to get my b**t over there,&quot; Yesavage said after the game via Keegan Matheson. &quot;I had no idea where the bag was. I just thank the Lord that he put me right on top of it.”Keegan Matheson @KeeganMathesonLINKTrey Yesavage on his first big double play in the 3rd off Cal Raleigh: “I saw the ball was smoked over to Vladdy, so I knew I had to get my butt over there. I had no idea where the bag was. I just thank the Lord that he put me right on top of it.” #BlueJaysAfter recording just two GIDPs in 98.0 minor league innings, Yesavage recorded the first three of his MLB career in one game. He has also recorded 22 strikeouts in three starts so far, second on the all-time Blue Jays postseason list.