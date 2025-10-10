  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 10, 2025 05:37 GMT
Trey Yesavage’s girlfriend Taylor Frick celebrates 2-year anniversary with heartwarming message amid pumpkin patch stroll. Credit: Taylor/Instagram

On Wednesday, Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage was busy celebrating the team's advance to the ALCS after beating the New York Yankees in ALDS Game 4 5-2. The following day, he had another reason to celebrate with his girlfriend, Taylor Frick.

Yesavage and Taylor have been in a committed relationship since 2023. On Thursday, Taylor uploaded a warm photo of the couple from their residence's living room. Taylor was sitting on Yesavage's lap ina white outfit while the Blue Jays pitcher was in a black outfit as the two posed for a selfie. An heartfelt caption was attached which said:

"2 years of loving you. Thank you for showing me your heart today & everyday. I love our love story."
In her next social media story, Taylor uploaded a photo of the starting pitcher collecting pumpkins from the farm, as it's Halloween season. She added:

"Forever us"
Taylor's Instagram story

The heartwarming post appears while Trey Yesavage is in the middle of an important 2025 postseason. He pitched against the Yankees in the ALDS Game 2. He set a new franchise's postseason record by striking out 11 batters over 5.1 innings of no-hit ball. Toronto won that game 13-7. His 11 Ks mark surpassed the previous record of 8 Ks, held by David Price, Juan Guzmán, and Dave Stieb.

Taylor Frick expressed ultimate love and support for Trey Yesavage

Taylor Frick and Trey Yesavage met at East Carolina University. The Blue Jays star turned pro after his junior year, while Taylor graduated this year. They went public with their relationship in December 2023 but it seems they officially started dated in October since they marked their second anniversary on Thursday.

During the 2025 season, there were several moments where Taylor expressed ultimate love and support for the pitcher. One moment arrived on Sept. 15, when the right-hander struck out nine over five innings on one run ball against the Tampa Bay Rays. After the game, Taylor posed with Yesavage and wrote:

"just an amazing human who happens to be really (like really) good at baseball. feeling like the proudest girlfriend in the world today, wouldn’t miss it for the world <3."

It remains to be seen if Trey Yesavage can help the Blue Jays in the ALCS against the winner of the ongoing ALDS battle between Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners.

Edited by Krutik Jain
