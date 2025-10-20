  • home icon
  Trey Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor Frick shares 4-word note after Blue Jays pitcher's electric outing vs. Mariners

Trey Yesavage’s girlfriend Taylor Frick shares 4-word note after Blue Jays pitcher’s electric outing vs. Mariners

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 20, 2025 02:43 GMT
Trey Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor Frick shares 4-word note after Blue Jays pitcher's electric outing vs. Mariners. Credit: Taylor/Instagram
Trey Yesavage’s girlfriend Taylor Frick shares 4-word note after Blue Jays pitcher’s electric outing vs. Mariners. Credit: Taylor/Instagram

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage received a standing ovation at Rogers Center after he exited the mound in the sixth inning. The Blue Jays' starting pitcher threw five scoreless innings before allowing a solo home run to Josh Naylor in the sixth. He was pulled out after 5.2 innings after allowing a single to the Mariners.

When he walked back to the dugout, the entire Rogers Center was on its feet to acknowledge the rookie's stellar performance in do-or-die ALCS Game 6.

Yesavage's girlfriend, Taylor Frick, was also keenly watching the game closely on her TV. She posted a four-word reaction on the rookie's electric start:

"my show is on."
Taylor&#039;s Instagram story
Taylor's Instagram story

Coming into Game 6, the Blue Jays were facing elimination, so this was a high-leverage "must-win" start for the rookie. He went for runs when he started ALCS Game 2 against the Mariners. But this time, he held his ground when it was most needed.During the game, the rookie escaped multiple high-leverage situations, including a bases-loaded situation in the third and fourth innings. He came out of them without allowing a run. He induced three consecutive inning-ending double plays in the third, fourth and fifth inning.

Trey Yesavage's girlfriend Taylor feels proud of Blue Jays ace

Earlier on Oct. 1, when the postseason was about to get started, Trey Yesavage's girlfriend, Taylor, wrote heartfelt words for the Blue Jays rookie who made his debut in September only. She posted a photo from after a game at Rogers Center and wrote:

"Just an amazing human who happens to be really (like really) good at baseball. feeling like the proudest girlfriend in the world today, wouldn’t miss it for the world <3."

Yesavage has gone on to quickly establish his identity after just three regular-season starts. In the postseason, he has turned out to be an important starter for the Blue Jays, and his performance in Game 6 was noteworthy.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
