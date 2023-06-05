Triston McKenzie salary: Cleveland Guardians pitcher's contract details broken down

Triston McKenzie had a near-perfect season debut against the Minnesota Twins. The Cleveland Guardians starter was finally activated on the main roster after being put on the 60-day Injured List due to a right teres major muscle strain.

McKenzie was an important component in the Guardians' rotation that helped them win the AL Central last season. In the 2022 season, the 25-year-old went 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA with over 190 strikeouts in almost 191 innings. It was described by many media outlets as his breakout season.

Having been a member of the Cleveland system since 2015, the starter was guaranteed a starting bonus of $2,302,500. Since being called up to the 40-man roster in 2020, McKenzie has earned in a range of $115,255 to $739,500.

McKenzie's current earnings come from the $739,500 one-year contract that he signed at the start of this season. This is the final year of pre-arbitration before he gets to negotiate with his franchise about the terms of his contract.

Triston McKenzie makes epic return to the majors with 10Ks

Triston McKenzie left after just one inning of a late-March Spring Training game due to soreness and tightness in his right triceps and shoulder. He underwent an MRI later, which confirmed the injury. He was completely shut down from throwing any pitches for a two-week period before getting back in shape to return.

McKenzie started in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. He had five scoreless innings, where he recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed only one baserunner, a two-out single by the Twins' Michael Taylor.

“I was really just excited to be out there with the boys. I think it’s about time we start to get up a little bit,” McKenzie said after the game.

If his debut is anything to show for, Triston McKenzie is sure to continue the same form that he ended the 2022 season with. This will immensely help the Guardians, who currently have a 27-32 record.

