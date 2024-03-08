"Trout shouldn't be a 99 overall" - Fans not buying Mike Trout's inclusion as one of the highest-rated players on MLB The Show 24

The much-anticipated player grades for MLB The Show 24 have finally been released, and five players top the list with a perfect score of 99. Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr., Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts are among the top players on the list, but the addition of Mike Trout has caused controversy among some fans.

The three-time American League MVP has seen a drop in performance in recent years as a result of injuries and setbacks. His 2023 season was plagued by a fractured bone in his hand, resulting in a career-low .263 batting average and a .858 OPS.

According to some fans on social media, Trout’s recent problems on the field should not deserve the same grading as other players who have regularly excelled.

"Why is Trout here? Lol." - Posted one fan.

Social media criticism was immediate and strong, with fans complaining about what they see as an inaccurate portrayal of Mike Trout’s current skills. Many fans of the videogame contend that the 99 rating should only be saved for players at the pinnacle of their abilities, pointing out that Trout’s last few seasons should have resulted in a lower rating.

Mike Trout has recognized his recent performance decline

Even the Los Angeles Angels outfielder has recently admitted to his last-season struggles. In a recent press conference, the 32-year-old superstar recognized that his problems have been caused by a mechanical problem, namely a terrible tendency to "slide."

Despite having one of the fastest bat speeds in the league, Trout believes that fixing this problem will help him bounce back as a better player in 2024.

"It’s 2018, Trout shouldn’t be a 99 overall." - Added another user

As fans await the release of MLB The Show 2024 on March 19, the ongoing argument over player ratings is adding to the excitement and controversy of the upcoming MLB season and ongoing spring training.

It remains to be seen whether Trout can prove the critics wrong and become one of the best players in baseball again.

