"Trout should kick him out of the clubhouse" - Angels star Anthony Rendon's latest remarks spark fan outrage

Anthony Rendon has become one of the most polarizing players in the MLB over the past few seasons. After signing a seven-year, $245,000,000 contract prior to the 2020 season, Rendon became one of the biggest free agent signings in Los Angeles Angels history. That being said, he has failed to live up to the expectations that come with such a lucrative contract.

As if Anthony Rendon's lack of production, injury history, and massive contract were not reason enough to leave Los Angeles Angels fans uncertain, the third baseman has gone viral again. The former All-Star said that baseball has been more of a job for him and that he prioritizes his faith and family over the game.

This has not gone over well with Los Angeles Angels fans, who have seemingly had enough of the former World Series champion. There have been many questions surrounding Rendon's passion for the game, something that Angels fans are growing more frustrated with.

The third baseman said baseball is a job and that his faith or family comes first; if not, then "[he's] leaving." This is something that frustrated fans have pointed out, mocking Rendon by saying that they would not miss him if he were to leave the team at any point.

Other fans have gone as far as to say that Mike Trout should kick Anthony Rendon out of the clubhouse. While it's doubtful that Trout would ever kick any player out of the clubhouse, Los Angeles Angels fans appear ready to move on from the polarizing infielder.

Anthony Rendon has been a bust so far for the Los Angeles Angels

In four years with the Angels, Rendon has only appeared in 200 games for the club, causing many fans to grow frustrated with the two-time Silver Slugger. This is something that fans have pointed out, saying that it was yet another poor signing by owner Arte Moreno and company.

Some fans believe that his comments about how he prioritizes baseball are confirmation that Anthony Rendon has checked out after signing the long-term deal. It has been a rough go for Rendon in Los Angeles. Over his 200 games, he has posted a .249 batting average with 22 home runs, 111 RBIs, and a 3.1 WAR.

This is a stark contrast to his time with the Washington Nationals when he posted a 30.0 WAR with a .290 batting average with 136 home runs, 657 RBIs, and a World Series title.

