“Truly stupid” - Fans baffled as Mets’ Sean Manaea delays elbow surgery after rough 2025 campaign

New York Mets Sean Manaea was diagnosed in June with loose bodies in his left (pitching) elbow, complicating his rehab from an oblique strain. After it was found, he was shut down for the next 72 hours after taking a cortisone injection. A new update has come along on Tuesday.According to Andy Martino of SNY, Manaea &quot;might not need surgery&quot; and that he &quot;finished the season with the elbow feeling very good.&quot;Fans are not happy with the decision. One fan wrote:&quot;Dumbest take ever. It’s a simple procedure and it’s done all the time. The alternative is waiting until next spring and it bothers him when he starts throwing and then he misses time to get it done. Would be truly stupid to take that risk.&quot;theEZpitchingsavant @apitchingsavantLINK@martinonyc @SNYtv Dumbest take ever. It’s a simple procedure and it’s done all the time. The alternative is waiting until next spring and it bothers him when he starts throwing and then he misses time to get it done. Would be truly stupid to take that risk&quot;Jesus Christ thats what him feeling good looked like?&quot; another fan asked.&quot;Cools down? He threw 60 innings in 6 months,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;He's been physically cooled down for the last 3-months,&quot; one fan commented. &quot;Just sayin'...&quot;&quot;Are loose bodies the same thing as bone spurs?&quot; one fan asked.Some fans are already worried about Sean Manaea moving forward. With two years and $50 million remaining on his contract, Manaea's lackluster performance has fans unsure of his ability to bounce back.&quot;Trade him, Jonah Tong and Vientos in a package to the Blue Jays for Kevin Gaussman and Braydon Fisher,&quot; one fan suggested a trade option.&quot;I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. If he finished the season feeling “good” we have bigger issues with how to move forward with a player that has 2 years 50 million remaining,&quot; one fan noted.Sean Manaea part of challenging Mets seasonThe Mets didn't make the postseason despite a strong start to the season. The club was hampered by a lackluster starting rotation with the likes of Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea misfiring in the business end of the season.Manaea wrapped up his 2025 season with a 2-4 record, 5.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP across 12 starts and three relief appearances. There’s concern that the elbow injury impacted his control, velocity, or ability to maintain his mechanics late in outings.Manaea had consistency issues when going deeper into games in 2025. He’s generally had strong early-inning numbers, but his performance has cratered in the middle or later innings.It remains to be seen if the Mets trade him over the winter or trust him to bounce back in the second year of his three-year, $75 million contract.