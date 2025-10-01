  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Truly stupid” - Fans baffled as Mets’ Sean Manaea delays elbow surgery after rough 2025 campaign

“Truly stupid” - Fans baffled as Mets’ Sean Manaea delays elbow surgery after rough 2025 campaign

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 01, 2025 02:59 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
Fans baffled as Mets’ Sean Manaea delays elbow surgery after rough 2025 campaign - Source: Imagn

New York Mets Sean Manaea was diagnosed in June with loose bodies in his left (pitching) elbow, complicating his rehab from an oblique strain. After it was found, he was shut down for the next 72 hours after taking a cortisone injection. A new update has come along on Tuesday.

Ad

According to Andy Martino of SNY, Manaea "might not need surgery" and that he "finished the season with the elbow feeling very good."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans are not happy with the decision. One fan wrote:

"Dumbest take ever. It’s a simple procedure and it’s done all the time. The alternative is waiting until next spring and it bothers him when he starts throwing and then he misses time to get it done. Would be truly stupid to take that risk."
Ad
Ad
"Jesus Christ thats what him feeling good looked like?" another fan asked.
"Cools down? He threw 60 innings in 6 months," one fan wrote.
"He's been physically cooled down for the last 3-months," one fan commented. "Just sayin'..."
"Are loose bodies the same thing as bone spurs?" one fan asked.

Some fans are already worried about Sean Manaea moving forward. With two years and $50 million remaining on his contract, Manaea's lackluster performance has fans unsure of his ability to bounce back.

Ad
"Trade him, Jonah Tong and Vientos in a package to the Blue Jays for Kevin Gaussman and Braydon Fisher," one fan suggested a trade option.
"I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. If he finished the season feeling “good” we have bigger issues with how to move forward with a player that has 2 years 50 million remaining," one fan noted.
Ad

Sean Manaea part of challenging Mets season

The Mets didn't make the postseason despite a strong start to the season. The club was hampered by a lackluster starting rotation with the likes of Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea misfiring in the business end of the season.

Manaea wrapped up his 2025 season with a 2-4 record, 5.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP across 12 starts and three relief appearances. There’s concern that the elbow injury impacted his control, velocity, or ability to maintain his mechanics late in outings.

Ad

Manaea had consistency issues when going deeper into games in 2025. He’s generally had strong early-inning numbers, but his performance has cratered in the middle or later innings.

It remains to be seen if the Mets trade him over the winter or trust him to bounce back in the second year of his three-year, $75 million contract.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications