Tucker Barnhart Dodgers contract: Breaking down salary details of veteran catcher signed just in time for playoff run

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added to their catching depth by signing veteran backstop Tucker Barnhart. The 32-year-old catcher should provide the Dodgers with proven veteran depth behind All-Star Will Smith. Although the club currently has Austin Barnes as the backup to Smith, his struggles at the dish could open the door for Barnhart to help the Dodgers this postseason.

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Los Angeles Dodgers and recently released Tucker Barnhart reached an agreement on a minor league deal. The veteran catcher was released by the Chicago Cubs last week after signing a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the team this offseason.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Per @ByRobertMurray: the #Dodgers have signed veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart to a minor-league deal. The 32-year-old had a .541 OPS in 44 games with the Cubs this season" - @Bnicklaus7

The remainder of Barnhart's contract will be paid out by the Chicago Cubs, however, only the prorated league minimum will be paid out by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The league minimum from the 2023 regular season is $720,000, which will be removed from the amount the Cubs still owe the catcher.

While Barnhart has struggled this season in limited action. Through 44 games this year, the 32-year-old has produced a lowly .202 batting average a home run, and 9 RBIs. Those numbers leave much to be desired, but given the fact that Austin Barnes has a .167 batting average, it could become a competition for the team's top backup.

A look at Tucker Barnhart's MLB career before the 2023 campaign

After being selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th round of the 2009 MLB Draft, Barnhart has enjoyed a relatively successful MLB career, especially considering his draft position.

The veteran spent eight seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, where he went on to win two Gold Glove Awards in both 2017 and 2020. As a member of the Reds, Barnhart produced a combined .248 batting average with 51 home runs and 261 RBIs.

During the 2021 offseason, the Cincinnati Reds traded Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers for Nick Quintana. He appeared in 94 games with the Tigers, however, he again struggled to produce much offensively for the club finishing his tenure with a .221 batting average, 16 RBIs, and one home run. He signed with the Cubs after the 2021 season.