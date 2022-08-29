"Turn out the lights the party is over!" "Holy s*** we're actually so bad" - San Francisco Giants fans disheartened by blowout loss to Minnesota Twins

The San Francisco Giants were defeated soundly by the Minnesota Twins, losing 8-3. It was a big fifth inning for the Twins, who scored what would be the game-winning five runs. It was surprising to see the Giants offense completely incapable of responding.

This game greatly affected the playoff hopes of both teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are both well ahead in the National League East. Though the Giants are only four games below .500, their postseason hopes seem to be gone.

The Minnesota Twins continue to pursue the Cleveland Guardians for the American League Central crown. These teams have two very different trajectories, and the fan reactions to this game prove it.

Arkfan01 @Arkfan011 @SFGiants Turn out the lights the party is over! Maybe time to sweep out the sf roster

The lack of fight from the San Francisco Giants in the latter part of the game was disheartening.

Losing has become the expectation in San Francisco, which is somewhat surprising. They were expected to be in contention for the division lead. Now they just hope to get over .500.

The Giants have a lot of holes that need to be filled on their roster. Until players are acquired or developed, the team will continue to struggle.

Bill Reulman @ReulmanBill @SFGiants Not only do they lack talent, they lack personality. The only thing worse than losing is being boring while doing it. They are not entertaining even in loses. Very hard to give them my time or money. And it seems I'm not alone.

The Minnesota Twins are a solid team that could sneak into the postseason, but very few would have predicted a sweep in this series.

Things have simply gone from bad to worse as the season has progressed for the Giants.

A series sweep is always heartbreaking. Not even being able to secure one win in three opportunities confirms the team's incompetence.

With one month left in the season, fans would rather watch the team lose to improve draft psoition than win meaningless games.

Rafael Morrison @JediRafa24 @SFGiants I wish there was a mercy rule for the regular season. Do they really have to drag this out through September (and get swept by the Dodgers (twice) again)?

felix @Felix10111061 @SFGiants BRING IN THE YOUNG GUYS. THE SEASON IS OVER

The San Francisco Giants will need to re-evalute their goals for the remainder of the season after this loss to the Twins.

The Minnesota Twins needed this win over the San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants v Minnesota Twins

The Twins still have hopes of making the American League playoffs. If they are able to catch the Guardians, they will assure themselves a home series. They are now only two games behind and are within striking distance.

Every game in September will have to be fought for the same way this game against the San Francisco Giants was. If the Minnesota Twins can build on the momentum of this game, we could very well be watching them deep into October.

