American television actor Joel McHale is set to make his return in this year's edition of the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game. Having been a part of it last year, McHale is eager to make his return and spoke about his preparations ahead of the game.
The MLB All-Star Celebrity Game is an annual event that takes place in the weekend of the All-Star game in July. While most majoe league baseball players are given a chance to rest, celebrities from all walks of life come together to play a game of baseball for entertainment. These include actors, musicians, social media influencers and professional athletes from other sport or retired legends of the game.
Actor Joel McHale was a part of the event last year which was played in the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Other big names that played last year include Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, WWE star The Miz and actor Bryan Cranston.
Ahead of this year's game, McHale spoke on the MLB Network Radio and shared his excitement to be involved in the event once again.
"I've spent about fifty grand on coaches," said McHale. "I've already got that stuff you put under your eyes that akes you look cool."
Other big names that will feature in this year's MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game
There's not shortage of big names when it comes to lineups for this year's MLB All-Star Softball game in Los Angeles. Last year's MVP, WWE superstar The Miz is set to make his return and have another memorable game. Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim is also set to return.
Some other names include Real Madrid football star Rodrygo, comedian Adam Devine and NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine.
Former major league All-Stars also set to feature in the game are Felix Hernandez, Bret Boone, Mike Cameron, Adam Jones and Ryan Howard.
