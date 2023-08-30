In an interview with The Athletic, Carlos Correa opened up about his struggles of playing despite immense pain. He also addressed how has to battle the constant mockery from the Minnesota Twins fans due to his current form.

Correa was diagnosed with a plantar fasciitis in his left foot in late May. Following this, even a bare minimum task of stepping his foot on the ground became exceedingly difficult for him.

He has struggled this year with a .225 batting average, registering 16 homers and 57 RBI. He beholds a .308 on-base percentage and has turned in an .882 OPS through his last 18 games.

Despite his foot's condition, he opened up about how he feels it is his duty to keep playing as the Twins are trying to land in a playoff spot. In the interview, Carlos Correa said:

“Out of all the things I’ve played with in my career, there’s nothing more painful than what I’ve been through this year. But I’m pushing through it.”

The Twins hold a record of 68-63 and are leading the AL Central by 6 games over the Cleveland Guardians with whom the team is currently playing a series.

Carlos Correa’s MLB journey

Correa is currently a shortstop for the Minnesota Twins. He has also played for the Houston Astros for seven long seasons.

The Astros had selected him as their first overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2015 and also won the American League (AL) Rookie of the Year Award the same year.

In 2017, he participated in the World Baseball Classic and bagged the AL Player of the Month Award for the month of May. He was also named an All-Star and won the World Series with the Astros.

He bagged his second All-Star in 2021 and also secured the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Awards.

Following his stint with the Astros, Carlos Correa entered free agency, signed a three-year deal with the Twins but opted out just after the first season. He also made agreements with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets, but couldn’t continue due to failed physicals. As an aftermath, Correa re-signed with the Minnesota Twins in 2023.