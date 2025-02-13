Twins' Carlos Correa's wife Daniella gets honest about 'most stressful part of the year' ahead of Spring Training

Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa is about to enter Spring Training. That time of year has arrived in baseball, as most teams have had their pitchers and catchers report. It is, for Correa's wife, Daniella, a stressful time of the year.

The Twins are about to try and get back to the postseason. Their season ended in early October, and now they're poised to get back into action soon, and that means Correa is back on the grind.

Carlos Correa's wife shared an Instagram story (Instagram/daniellardzz)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday, Daniella shared an Instagram story of a plethora of children's clothes, and she said:

Trending

"The most stressful part of the year has arrived. Spring Training here we come!"

Packing up and traveling for the spring session is a challenge for the Correa family. They have had two kids since 2021, so neither is particularly old. That's why Daniella has to pack so many outfits.

The Twins don't play Spring Training in Minnesota. Teams move to warmer climates to be closer to their spring opponents every year. The Twins will train at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. That's a fair distance away from Minneapolis, so it's a stressful time for Correa's family.

How long will Carlos Correa and his family be away from home?

As of yet, position players haven't yet reported for the Minnesota Twins. That means that Carlos Correa is not due at camp just yet. He will join the team and have the first full-squad workout on Monday, Feb. 17. That leaves a few more days to travel down there for the Correa family, including his wife, Daniella.

Carlos Correa and his wife have to go to Florida (Imagn)

They open play for Spring Training on Feb. 22. They have several games until March 25, sometimes having split-squad games on the same day. After that, the Correa family, the rest of the team, and their families will return home to Minnesota.

The regular season begins on March 27, but Correa and his wife will be back home with their kids. The regular season grind will have arrived, but they will be able to enjoy life at home instead of a stressful trip down south for the spring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback