While the Minnesota Twins have made a decent start to the 2023 MLB campaign, their season took a turn for the worse when it was annouced that pitcher Tyler Mahle will miss the remainder of the season. Mahle was traded from the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 with high expectations for him to be a central part of the Twins' rotation. However, his time with the Twins has been injury-riddled so far and the fans have already labeled the trade as a failure.

Tyler Mahle made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017 and had decent numbers in his first few years. His breakout season came in 2021 when he went 13–6 with a 3.75 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 180 innings. In 2022 he was traded to the Twins in exchange for three prospects but his time in Minnesota has not been very fruitful so far. In the nine starts he's made since joining the Twins, he's had to leave three games due to injury.

Minnesota Twins have confirmed that right-hander Tyler Mahle will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season as a result. He is also expected to miss the first few weeks of next season. Mahle is 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA in five starts this season. While there is no doubt that he can be a valuable addition to the Twins' bullpen, his troubles with injury has made him a source of frustration among fans. Many have taken to social media to blast the front office's trade for Mahle last year.

"Beware when MLB teams offer pitchers," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Such an awful trade," added another.

Do-Hyoung Park @dohyoungpark Tyler Mahle will have Tommy John surgery, Rocco announces. Tyler Mahle will have Tommy John surgery, Rocco announces.

Dan M @stp_highlander @dohyoungpark Whoever is doing the due diligence on these incoming trade elbows… sheesh. @dohyoungpark Whoever is doing the due diligence on these incoming trade elbows… sheesh.

Thorlander @Thorlander9 @dohyoungpark They knew he had arm problems. I’d rather have Christian Encarnacion-Strand one of the best hitter in the minors and a RH power bat we need. @dohyoungpark They knew he had arm problems. I’d rather have Christian Encarnacion-Strand one of the best hitter in the minors and a RH power bat we need.

Brent Moen @bbmoen82 @dohyoungpark … thought they all said it was on opposite side of elbow (nothing to worry about) @dohyoungpark … thought they all said it was on opposite side of elbow (nothing to worry about)

Tanner @michaelaadland @dohyoungpark That trade bites. Gave up MLB ready guys for a broken down pitcher. @dohyoungpark That trade bites. Gave up MLB ready guys for a broken down pitcher.

Dale @SDFlyerJack @dohyoungpark Who signed off on his medicals when he was traded? @dohyoungpark Who signed off on his medicals when he was traded?

What next for the Minnesota Twins after Tyler Mahle is set to miss the remainder of the season?

After the announcement confirming Tyler Mahle's upcoming Tommy John surgery, the question remains whether the Minnesota Twins will look to acquire another pitcher to replace him. Mahle is their second player set to undergo the surgery after Chris Paddack had the same problem last year. With Paddack expected to return to MLB action only late in the season, questions about the Twins' front office plans are being asked. After their pitcher trades have backfired in the last couple of years, fans are hoping for a change this time around.

