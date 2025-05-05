Twins pitcher gives verdict on Yoshinobu Yamamoto after personal experience

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan hailed Yoshinobu Yamamoto's rise to stardom and recalled training alongside him before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ad

The 28-year-old first met his Japanese counterpart in the 2020 Olympics, where Team Japan beat Team USA for the gold medal. Ryan revealed that they trained together after that and he remains a huge fan of Yamamoto.

When Yamamoto was posted on the MLB market in the winter of 2023, Joe Ryan had already completed two full seasons in the major leagues. Nonetheless, the Twins pitcher was still impressed with Yamamoto when he trained with the Japanese ace.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking back at the times he spent training with Yamamoto as well as playing against him, Ryan hailed the Japanese star's ability on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast, saying (12:10 onwards)

Ad

"I was throwing at UCLA, I was there for a couple of weeks and Yamamoto was training there while he was figuring out who to sign with. So before he was signing, he was showing me the javelins and we were tossing those on the field. It was just fun to watch his whole routine and go through it. He was great, he was the man.

Ad

"When they came to Minnesota last year, it was good to see him. He's a beast, it's just awesome to see his success. I mean, the mechanics, the routine, it's all super great."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is now in his second season with the Dodgers and is one of the most exciting young pitchers in the country. He holds a 4-2 record with an MLB-best 0.90 ERA and 49 strikeouts over seven starts this year.

Ad

Will Smith hails Yoshinobu Yamamoto's form after winning Pitcher of the Month award

Yoshinobu Yamamoto became the first Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher since Clayton Kershaw to win the NL Pitcher of the Month award for his performances through March and April. Speaking on his terrific form this season, catcher Will Smith says (via Dodgers Nation):

“Right now, he’s pitching like the best pitcher in the world. We’re just fortunate to have him.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Yamamoto continued his form into May, pitching six shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves to record his fourth win of the MLB season. As it stands, the Dodgers star is a frontrunner for the NL Cy Young award this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More