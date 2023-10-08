Royce Lewis displayed the fight that the Minnesota Twins have shown all season during the first game of the ALDS against the Houston Astros. The rookie aided in the Twins rallying late in the game to complete an improbable comeback at the home of the defending champions.

The Houston Astros swung hard as big at-bats by Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez took Houston to a five-run lead by the fifth. Veteran starting option Justin Verlander was also able to halt the Twins lineup every time they looked to score.

That changed in the top of the seventh after Jorge Polanco hit a three-run blast. Out came Royce Lewis for his at-bat and he went back-to-back to hit his third home run of the postseason. He hit Hector Neris' 93 mph fastball for a deep blast into the right field that silenced Minute Maid Park.

With his third postseason home run, he became the first rookie to achieve the feat in his first three postseason games. Further, he is just one shot of the Twins' record for the most home runs in a postseason (just behind Kirby Puckett, who hit 4 in 1991).

However, the rookie believes that individual success is unimportant during October baseball. He wants to win it all for his team. He told reporters after the game:

“I don’t look at it like that. I look at it like I’m trying to win a World Series with this team.”

Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins have the odds against them

Losing the first game of the series on the road is always a tough start. Game 1 winners progress 71% of the time, as they have taken 108 of the past 145 series. During the Division Series with the 2-2-1 format, first-game home winners have won 36 of the 50 times.

This stacks all the odds against the Twins, who will be looking to make a comeback against the Astros pitching, who have faltered towards the latter part of the regular season.

It will be interesting to see if Royce Lewis and the Twins can pull it off.