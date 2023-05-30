Royce Lewis played a starring role for the Minnesota Twins on his return from injury on Monday night. The Twins went on to beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on the night, with Lewis leading the way for Minnesota. Following his heroics in the game, the young shortstop told reporters that he wanted to be in the pressure situation and had no doubt of his ability to deliver.

Royce Lewis made his debut for the Minnesota Twins in 2022 after being selected by them in the 2017 MLB draft. However, he was only able to make 12 appearances before being ruled out of the season due to an ACL injury that required surgery. The higly rated youngster finally made his return to the MLB on Monday and reminded everyone exactly what he is capable of.

Lewis started the scoring for the Twins in the top of the third innings, hitting a three-run homer off pitcher J. P. France to give his team the lead. His next contribution came in the top of the ninth inning, hitting a crucial game-tying single, which made the score 5-5. The Twins ultimately went to to win the game thanks to a homer for Ryan Jeffers in the 10th inning.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Royce Lewis revealed his mindset during the crucial at bat:

"I wanted to be up there in the 9th and I knew I was going to get the job done."

He added,

"That's what I live and dream for. That's what I want. I wanna be in those situations."

The Twins maintain top spot after Royce Lewis' welcome return

Royce Lewis' return to the Minnesota Twins lineup was no doubt a major boost to the team. Having struggled a little in the past few weeks, the Twins were in danger of losing the top spot in their division. However, their young shortstop's return is cause for optimism in the clubhouse and around the stadium. The Twins looked like their former selves and continue to be genuine contenders for the MLB postseason. They have two more games against the Astros and a series win would be a huge statement for the Minnesota team.

