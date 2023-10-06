As the American League Division Series rapidly approaches, most of the talk surrounding the matchup around the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins has revolved around Carlos Correa. The superstar shortstop spent the first seven years of his big league career with the Astros, now he will need to face his former teammates in order to advance in the postseason.

Even though Carlos Correa left the Houston Astros in free agency following the 2021 season, he still has close connections to his former franchise and teammates. Most notable is his friendship with Houston legend and likely Hall of Famer Jose Altuve.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jose Altuve talks facing Carlos Correa in the ALDS. Game 1 vs the Twins is tomorrow. Remember to join us on Space City Home Network after each playoff game for full postgame coverage @astros I #Ready2Reign" - @SpaceCityHN

Not only does the two-time All-Star have strong relationships remaining within the organization, but also with the fans. During some of the media questions in the build-up toward the ALDS, Correa told reporters that while he has been out in Houston for meals, various Astros fans wished him good luck. He jokingly thought to himself:

"Are you sure you want to tell me good luck."

Expand Tweet

"Him, Springer, Yuli, those guys are always gonna be Astros to us." - @stanfield_90406

It remains to be seen how friendly Houston Astros fans will be once the American League Division Series kicks off, but for the time being, it is refreshing to see a fanbase celebrating those who helped them achieve success in the past.

A closer look at Carlos Correa's time as a member of the Houston Astros

The shortstop from Ponce, Puerto Rico, was selected by the Houston Astros with the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft, ahead of future stars such as his current teammate Byron Buxton, the Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman and the Braves' Max Fried.

Carlos Correa made his MLB debut for the Astros in 2015. In his first season in the major leagues, Correa hit .279 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs, en route to the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

He continued to star for the Astros until his departure in free agency. Over seven seasons with Houston, Correa earned two All-Star selections, while also helping the franchise win its first World Series title in 2017.