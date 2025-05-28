Twins vet’s bold prediction sees Tarik Skubal out-earning Gerrit Cole, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Twins vet Trevor Plouffe recently forecasted that reigning AL Cy Young winner and Tigers ace Tarik Skubal couold possible out-earn the likes of Gerrit Cole and Yoshinobu Yamamoto when his contract expires. The ace has been the talk of the town after a scintillating performance when he recorded the most strikeouts for a "Maddux" at 13 (complete game shutout of less than 100 pitches).

Plouffe envisioned a future with Skubal and Pirates ace Paul Skenes being the highest-paid pitchers in MLB.

"Yes. But I think also there's one guy that could stop him from that — it's Paul Skenes," said Plouffe. (16:32-16:37)

Plouffe suggested on the most recent episode of "Baseball Today" hosted by Chris Rose that only Skenes could perhaps supercede the possible figures in Skubal's future contract. However, he immediately retracted this upon realizing that the Pirates won't shell out gargantuan amounts of money for a player.

"If Paul Skenes somehow wants to sign a deal — and I guess so. It can't be him. because the Pirates aren't going to give him that. If he gets traded and somebody else wants to give him and extension, I think he might be able to surpass what [Tarik] Skubal is going to get because the [latter] is going to be 30 [years old]. "(16:38-17:00)

The former Twins player also cited that the AL Cy Young winner's AAV could peak as high as $40,000,000 a year that would amount to $400 million given his performance.

"A 10-year deal is not far-fetched. He's probably going to get upper echelon starting pitcher money even for 10 years. So you're thinking 40 million [average annual value]. If he does that, he'll be the highest paid pitcher in baseball." (17:01-17:26)

Biggest contracts given to pitchers ft. Tarik Skubal's $400 million contract forecast

Of the 20 richest contracts ever given to MLB players, only three have been handed out to pitchers. Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Gerrit Cole made the list with deals upwards of $300 million. If and when Trevor Plouffe's forecasted 10-year deal worth $40 million anually for Tarik Skubal comes to fruition, it will be placed among the highest-ever.

Ohtani was handed the largest contract for a person that pitches ahead of the 2024 season at $700 million. The caveat of Ohtani's deal, however, is that he will be paid just $2 million annually until 2033.

Skubal's deal would slot in second place if the forecast happens as a 10-year contract with a $40 million AAV will amount to $400 million. It would be the richest contract ever given to a pitcher, full stop — and the fifth-biggest in MLB history.

Yamamoto's 12-year, $325 million deal comes next on the list. The former three-time Pacific League MVP and Eiji Sawamura Awardee has lived up to the billing so far since his move to MLB.

Finally, Gerrit Cole's $324 million contract would be bumped off to fourth place. The former Astros ace moved to the Bronx ahead of the 2020 season and made a splash when for a time, he was the most expensive pitcher in the league.

