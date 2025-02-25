Twins veteran makes eye-opening prediction on Elly De La Cruz’s shortstop status

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz is one of the most exciting talents in MLB. The 23-year-old earned his first All-Star call-up last season and is expected to be one of the best shortstops in the league in the coming years.

Ad

The All-Star infielder's talent was on display during the Reds' Spring Training game against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday as De La Cruz thumped two home runs in a 6-3 win.

Following his hot start in Spring Training former Twins infielder Trevor Plouffe made an eye-opening prediction about the Reds star. When asked if Elly De La Cruz could be one of the top 3 shortstops in the league by Chris Rose on "Baseball Today," Plouffe said (12:00 onwards):

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think he will end up being a top-three shortstop in the league over Mookie Betts and maybe over Francisco Lindor. He doesn't have a flaw in his game, like he can run. He's gonna get value, and with his legs, guys stole 67 freaking bags last year. Okay, value in his legs. He can hit, and he can play defense.

Ad

"He's getting value in all three places. If he makes just a minimal jump in that category (strike zone recognition) he could be the best shortstop in the league, he has that potential."

Plouffe also praised Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who finished second in the AL MVP voting last season.

"I love Bobby Witt Jr. and I can say the same things that I say about Elly. He's getting value all over the place."

Ad

Ad

The former Twins players predicted Elly De La Cruz to be one of the top three shortstops in the league with Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson.

Guardians manager applauds Elly De La Cruz's switch-hitting ability

Elly De La Cruz's two home runs on Saturday was also a testament to his switch-hitting ability. While he crushed a home run over right-center field in the first inning, batting left-handed, he belted the second in the fourth inning as a right-handed hitter. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was impressed by the Reds star's ability.

Ad

“I was just thinking there’s no better way to start your season than to go deep from both sides of the plate,” Vogt said. “That was pretty impressive.”

The 23-year-old has already equaled his tally of two home runs in 17 Spring Training games in 2014 and is looking to add more power to his game ahead of next season.

“I always put in hard work in the offseason. That will come out in the [regular] season," De La Cruz said.

Although he led the league in strikeouts, Elly De La Cruz increased his offense significantly last season, smoking 25 home runs last year compared to 13 in his rookie season in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback