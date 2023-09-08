Wrigley Field on the North Side of Chicago is one of the most hallowed places in the entire baseball world. For one loveable pair, the historic site gained even more significance.

First opened in 1914 as Chicago Park, Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916. Known for its trademark ivy on the outfield walls and rooftop bleachers across the road, it is consistently ranked as one of baseball's best ballparks.

While almost everyone who enjoys baseball can enjoy a game at Wrigley Field, the location will always hold a special place in the hearts of one particular couple.

During the top of the third inning of Thursday's Cubs game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, all eyes turned to the outfield. In one of the front rows in the outfield, a priest was marrying two fans.

"We’ve got a ballpark wedding at Wrigley tonight" - Jomboy Media

Although the Chicago Cubs lost the game 6-2, many people delighted in the occasion, regardless of who they were cheering for. Several fans also took to Twitter to praise the sweetness of the outfield nuptials.

The Cubs are currently locked in a very tight divisional race. While the 6-2 loss to the D-Backs did them no favors, things are still looking decent for the Cubbies. Just two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central, the team enjoys a comfortable berth in the second NL Wild Card spot.

Despite the long and storied history, Cubs fans had to wait until 2016 to finally see a World Series be hoisted at Wrigley Field. One of the oldest barns in baseball, outfield lights were not even installed until 1988, meaning that for most of the park's history, only day games could be played.

While unorthodox, Wrigley Field is a cracking place for a wedding

Few can say that several thousand guests attended their wedding, but this couple can. It may not be for everyone, but hosting your wedding vows in the outfield of one of baseball's most iconic locations certainly seems like something special for everyone involved.

The Cubs continue to be one of MLB's most up-and-coming teams. Perhaps if they are able to ride out this month without any serious blunders, and make their way through the postseason, things will be even more special. It is one thing to have your wedding at an MLB park, it is quite another to have it at the park of the 2023 World Series champions.