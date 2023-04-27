ESPN fired veteran MLB reporter Marly Rivera following an altercation with another reporter last week at Yankee Stadium.

According to the media, after reporter Ivón Gaete sought to interview Aaron Judge, with whom Rivera had scheduled an interview, Gaete was called a "f***ing c**t" by Rivera.

MLB fans on Twitter are divided in their thoughts. Some believe that Rivera was fired because she was reporting the truth while others think that she was really unproffesional and raised concerns over the conduct of journalists and reporters in the sports industry.

"She did nothing wrong tbh. Bring her back."

"fired??? I get a suspension but damn! That other reporter must know someone up top #FreeMarly"

"Perhaps she was reporting the truth - keith Iyle"

Many think that Rivera was fired because Gaete is the wife of an MLB exec.

"The wife of an MLB exec gets called a bad name so he calls up his buddies at ESPN to get rid of their employee. What a joke." - Texas Tony

"Should’ve been promoted." - Scott C.

"Shocking ESPN WOKE" - Kevin McIntyre

Some fans are standing with Rivera:

"I see nothing wrong with what she said/did other than the fact that it was caught on camera! She’ll find work somewhere else! - Bye Bye Lavy!!!"

"My new favorite reporter"- The Fixer, Esquire

"@ESPN’s firing bunch of people but they have to pay to let them go, they gotta freebie with Marly.. she is a great reporter and nobody gets fires irl for calling someone c**t this just happened to be her boss’s wife who’s already been sour with her for a while"

Rivera is one of the most renowned sports journalists.

Marly Rivera has got some support

Some of Marly Rivera's colleagues, who have admired her work and voiced horror over the occurrence, have offered support to the well-known baseball journalist. Others, though, have denounced her actions, calling them disrespectful and unethical.

Following the incident, ESPN has reaffirmed its dedication to upholding high moral standards and professionalism throughout its network. The episode has also served as a reminder that both within and outside the profession, journalists and reporters must conduct themselves with honor and respect.

