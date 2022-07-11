"Ty France is the biggest snub in years, easily the best 1B in the AL" "I think Christian Vazquez is more deserving than Jose Trevino too" - Fans react to MLB insider's list of 2022 MLB All-Star snubs

MLB All-Star Game selections for this year have been a hotly contested topic in the MLB sphere. With the amount of talent pouring into the league, it's almost impossible to include everyone who is "deserving" of a roster spot. It started off with fan votes for the starters in the All-Star Game and has now spilled over to the selected reserves.

MLB insider Jeff Passan listed down his All-Star Game snub list on Twitter, and fans sounded off the list.

One notable omission from the team is Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France. France has been in great form this year. He is batting .306/.379/.839 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs.

However, it was the Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez who got the nod to back up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base.

Passan also mentioned Carlos Rodon, Will Smith, Tommy Edman, Dylan Cease, Zack Wheeler, Brandon Drury, Josh Bell, Devin Williams, Aaron Nola, Kevin Gausman and Austin Riley. He said other players will be added to his list this week.

Many MLB fans agreed with the journalist and mentioned a few more names that should have been added to the All-Star Game. One name was Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez.

Vazquez has a slash line of .292/.339/.768 with 35 RBIs this year and has been instrumental in the resurgence of the Red Sox. New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, however, will get the reserve gig.

Elsewhere in the league, it was the Washington Nationals' Josh Bell, who carried the load for his team, who might have been overlooked.

San Francisco starter Carlos Rodon, who has been one of the few consistent players on the team, failed to claim a spot as well. Rodon was selected in 2021 during his tenure with the White Sox.

Several New York Giants fans were, of course, upset about the proceedings.

MLB fans react to Jeff Passan's list of All-Star snubs

Atlanta Braves fans, known for their online presence, also expressed their disappointment about Austin Riley's exclusion.

To be fair, it was a difficult position to decide upon as both Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado have been stellar this year.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans also lamented the exclusion of their catcher, Will Smith. The 27-year-old owns a slash line of .257 and an OPS of .799 with 42 RBIs.

While some were dead serious about the situation, others found humor in the list.

Some fans took a different take on the situation and expressed their appreciation for the league's deep talent pool.

The selections have been locked in, and it's all systems go for the All-Star Game next week. However, the selection system will always be a topic of debate in the years to come.

