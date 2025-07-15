Tyler Bremner delivers tearful tribute to late mom after going No. 2 in MLB Draft

In one of the feel-good stories from the 2025 MLB Draft, the Los Angeles Angels picked Tyler Bremner as their first and overall No.2 pick. He was ranked the No. 18 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, with his pick coming as a surprise, but the Halos decided to reward his struggles.

It was an emotional moment for the UC Santa Barbara pitcher, who died due to breast cancer last month. Tyler Bremner's mother, Jen, battled breast cancer for five years before losing her battle on June 11.

“She came out to all the games all the way up to the point where her body wouldn't let her anymore, but she's a fighter and I know she's out there watching, and in a weird way, I went to the Angels,” Bremner had said after his selection. “It's weird how life works. So it's a special moment, for sure.”

Tyler Bremner was currently in his junior season at UCSB. The young flamethrower pitched 5-4 with a 3.49 ERA, in 77.1 innings pitched with 111 strikeouts in just 14 starts. His 12.92 strikeouts per nine innings were the fifth best in the USA. He was second in the Big West Conference in WHIP (1.02) and fourth in the ERA.

This season, Bremner was promoted to the starting rotation after interchanging in bullpen and starter roles last year, when he excelled with a 2.54 ERA across 88.2 innings with 104 strikeouts. He possesses a fastball that can clock 98 mph while also having a strong changeup in his arsenal that produced a 46 percent whiff rate from batters in 2024.

Tyler Bremner opens up about balancing his on-field performances alongside his mother's cancer battle

Tyler Bremner hit a strong stride with a 2.94 ERA and 74 strikeouts from April 4 to May 16. He recognized the irony in his performances, as they got better over the season, while his mother struggled with her health.

“I think, funny enough, as she got worse, that’s when I got stronger on the field,” Bremner said. “I feel I did a very good job of using that kind of negative energy and challenging it into pitching.”

“Pitching angry, or pitching for her, or pitching for something bigger than myself, I feel like, in a way, it helped me on the field. But it’s not easy mentally to wrap my head around what’s going on off the field while trying to compete at a high level.”

Bremner finishes his college career with a 21-9 record and 3.58 ERA, along with 295 strikeouts, the leader in UCSB ranks. As a San Diego native, he has been a drive away from Angels games all his life. It is only expected to get better as his professional career unfolds in Anaheim.

