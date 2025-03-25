Tyler Glasnow dominates with 9 Ks in 5 innings vs. Angels as he gears up for 2025 

A strained elbow prematurely ended Tyler Glasnow's 2024 season in August, keeping him on the sidelines while the LA Dodgers won the World Series. Heading into the 2025 season, Glasnow's preparations in the offseason are coming through in his last few Spring Training starts.

The Dodgers will be happy after the right-hander's latest Spring Training start against the LA Angels where he pitched five innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run. In 73 pitches, he struck out nine batters while walking just one.

In 2024, after signing a five-year contract extension for $136.5 million, Glasnow had career highs of 22 starts, 134.0 innings pitched and 168 strikeouts, as he registered a 9-6 record and 3.49 ERA.

This spring, Glasnow has appeared in four games, posting a 0-1 record and registering a 3.27 ERA. He has pitched 11.0 innings with a 0.91 WHIP and has struck out 19 hitters.

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior said earlier this spring via MLB.com:

"I think he’s frustrated at the way it ended last year, more so because he wanted to be on the field and [help] us compete and win games. Let’s not kid ourselves – he helped us win a lot of games through the course of the season. …I think coming into this year, there was a fresh perspective."

Tyler Glasnow making adjustments for sustainable success in 2025

Tyler Glasnow has seen several injuries hampering her season many times in his career. But as he steps foot in 2025, with the second season with the Dodgers, the right-hander is hoping to stay healthy and contribute to the team's success in October.

Earlier in spring, he revealed the adjustments he's making to do just that.

"I feel like I'm not even doing it," Glasnow said via MLB.com. "Then I go look at video, and it's good. It's not perfect, but it's different enough. It's not a huge adjustment to where it's easy to see on film anyway, but I feel better."

Last season, Glasnow's arm suffered a lot of stress after every start he made. The mid-elbow discomfort started in mid-August and stayed with him so much that the Dodgers had to consider leaving him out for the postseason.

"After starts, and actually sometimes during starts," manager Dave Roberts revealed, "he just didn't feel comfortable with his arm. …Right now, it's really free and easy."

With him recovering well and no such signs of any setback, expect Glasnow to go all the way and be available in October.

