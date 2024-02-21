Tyler Glasnow Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft new Dodgers starter in 2024?

The acquisition of Tyler Glasnow may have gone under the radar after the Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agents Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That being said, Glasnow is expected to play an important role for his new club this upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

"[Tyler Glasnow] is an ace." #MLBTonight discusses expectations for the talented @Dodgers starter heading into the 2024 season." - @MLBNetwork

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The veteran right-handed pitcher was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, along with outfielder Manuel Margot. In order to land Tyler Glasnow, the Dodgers sent Ryan Pepiot and Jonny Deluca to the Rays. Following the deal, Glasnow became a vital acquisition as he will play a pivotal role this upcoming season.

Because of this role and the expected win totals that the Dodgers will put up this season, Glasnow has also emerged as an intriguing target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. Although Glasnow comes with some limitations, he should be a star for fantasy managers. However, how early is too early to select the Dodgers star?

Tyler Glasnow needs to be selected in the top five rounds of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

When Tyler Glasnow is on, he is one of the most effective strikeout artists in the MLB. This is one of the reasons why he needs to be drafted somewhere in either round four or five this season. The 6-foot-8 starter has been a stud for the Tampa Bay Rays when he is on the mound, and he may see his win totals increase with the move to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Many fantasy baseball experts suggest ranking players in tiers with other players in the same position. Glasnow will certainly enter the 2024 season as a top-20 starting pitcher and should find himself in the same draft range as stars such as Blake Snell, Max Fried, and Framber Valdez.

Expand Tweet

"I have been pretty vocal about my skepticism over Tyler Glasnow's price in Fantasy drafts this season, but the way people react to this tweet I think highlights how so many still view "injury prone" as a binary risk rather than existing on a continuum that differs for each player" - @CTowersCBS

While Glasnow is one of the top starting pitchers in the MLB, he is not without his own injury concerns. The 30-year-old has never thrown more than 120.0 innings in his career, which limits his overall upside. This makes Glasnow a difficult pitcher for some managers to commit to, which could allow other managers to snag him later in drafts.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.