Tyler Glasnow opens up about sharing Dodgers rotation with legend Clayton Kershaw and other superstars

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow recently spoke about playing in a star-studded rotation and how players like Clayton Kershaw can help others improve their game. The 31-year-old saw his debut season with the Dodgers end prematurely due to a strained elbow in August last year and is hoping to stay fit this season.

Speaking about playing in a rotation that includes stars like Kershaw, Blake Snell, and Shohei Ohtani, Glasnow says:

"I think as a starter, you're always really competitive. You always want to go out and pitch well that week and I think when all the starters around you are really good, you kind of play up to that standard. And I think just learning the routine throughout the week and talking to some guys, having Kershaw there... There's so many good pitchers in the team I do think everyone can kind of feed off one another."(1:26 to end)

Tyler Glasnow was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2011 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2016. He was then traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, where established himself as an elite starter over the years. In his contract year with the Rays, Glasnow was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he signed a five-year, $136.5 million contract extension.

Heading into the 2025 season, the Dodgers boast a star-studded six-man rotation that includes young pitchers like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki alongside experienced stars like Clayton Kershaw and Shohei Ohtani. Speaking to Greg Amsinger of MLB Network recently, Glasnow expressed his thoughts on how playing with such talented pitchers helps him improve his own game as well.

Tyler Glasnow opens up about his first start of 2025 in Spring Training against the Reds

After ending his 2024 season early due to injury, Tyler Glasnow made his first start of 2025 in Spring Training against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after his first start in more than six months, the Los Angeles Dodgers star said (via SportsNet LA):

"It was nice to be out there. It's been a while, being in an actual game. I felt sharp, I felt good."

Glasnow has made some minor adjustments to his pitching mechanics over the winter to help him remain healthy over a long period this season. That seems to be After a positive first start in 2025, he will hope to continue the same regimen moving forward.

