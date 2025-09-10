Tyler Glasnow, Dalton Rushing's partners & other Dodgers wives turn their workout into a girls’ day with Pilates bonding in stylish gym wear

While the LA Dodgers are cruising into another postseason qualification, Tyler Glasnow's fiancée, Meghan Murphy, Dalton Rushing's girlfriend, Kaitlyn Power, and other Dodgers partners are bonding over a workout.On Wednesday, the Dodgers' significant others turned their workout session into a full-blown girls’ day with an afternoon of Pilates at Be Kind Studios. Kaitlyn posted snaps of the Dodgers' wives and girlfriends showing off both their team pride and their fitness flair. Kaitlyn and Meghan were joined by catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinell-Smith, Christina Little Stewart and pitcher Michael Kopech's partner, Morgan Kopech.One story featured Dodgers-themed socks and gear, while another showed the group striking a post-workout pose in chic gym wear.Kaitlyn's Instagram storyDodgers wives unite for Chelsea Freeman's emotional GBS fundraiserThe Dodgers are a close-knit community, and just like the players on the field, their significant others have developed a bond with other partners, resulting in unification over several events like a house-warming party, a watch party and a road trip.Earlier this year, the Dodgers' wives supported a GBS fundraiser led by first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman. The proceeds of it went to the Guillain–Barré Syndrome (GBS) Foundation. The event was co-hosted by fellow Dodgers wives including pitcher Blake Snell's wife Haeley Snell.Chelsea posted a group photo from the fundraiser with several Dodgers partners. She captioned the post:&quot;Such a fun night hosting a shopping event with @paige and the @ladodgerwives supporting the GBS foundation!🤍🛍️ We had the best time! #liveinit.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe fundraiser is close to the Freeman family's hearts. Their son, Maximus, was diagnosed with the Guillian-Barré Syndrome last August. After nine days of hospitalization, Chelsea shared that his son is expected to make a full recovery.During these tough times, she received immense support from the Dodgers community, who sent well-wishes to Max.Meanwhile, on the baseball front, the Dodgers' wives remain in steadfast support of their respective partners, who will aim to repeat as World Series champions this fall. They lead the NL West currently and should make it to October comfortably.