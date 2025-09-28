Tyler Glasnow's fiancee Meghan Murphy relives tropical getaway in grey bikini on her special day

While Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Tyler Glasnow is preparing for his first postseason with the National League West team, his fiancee Meghan Murphy is enjoying her time away from the action.
Meghan, who is celebrating her birthday on Saturday, shared the wishes she received from her friends and family in her Instagram stories. In one story, Meghan shared her friend wishing her with a picture of her in a grey bikini from a tropical getaway.
In another story, Meghan shared the birthday wish from her sister, Carolyn. It was a snippet of their memories together, captioned:
"Happiest of birthdays, Meghan. Thanks for being the best sister. Can't believe how grown you are, I love you."
Meghan and the Dodgers ace met in 2021 and have been together since. They got engaged in August 2024, and the duo is set to tie the knot after the end of the season in November.
Glasnow revealed in an interview with MLB broadcaster Chris Rose that the ceremony will be on a private island with his close friends and family.
"I usually do one of those every off season," Glasnow said. "Try to get like a really cool place and get like your friends to come along. You have to do like, buy a travel and it's fun. It's very fun for me and Meghan and my friends from however long I've had friends, so it's cool."
Tyler Glasnow pulled after shortened start in Mariners win
After missing the Dodgers' postseason journey last year due to Injury, Tyler Glasnow is set to play a part in their World Series defense in October. In his latest start against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, Glasnow was pulled after three innings to preserve his arm for the playoffs.
According to Fabian Ardaya, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is not against the idea of using the former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher out of the bullpen for the Wild Card series.
Glasnow threw 36 pitches in three scoreless innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts. He was relieved by Andrew Heaney, who was rocked for three earned runs in the fifth inning. However, the Dodgers recovered to clinch a 5-3 win.