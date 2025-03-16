Tyler Glasnow's fiancee and Will Smith, Chris Taylor's wives bond over traditional Japanese cooking class in Tokyo

Will Smith, Chris Taylor and Tyler Glasnow are busy preparing for the Tokyo Series with their fellow Dodgers teammates. Meanwhile, their partners enjoy indulging in specific Japanese traditions during their stay in Tokyo.

On Sunday, Smith's wife, Cara Martinell Smith, Taylor's wife, Mary Taylor, and Glasnow's fiancee, Meghan Murphy, went to a traditional Japanese cooking class while donning a Kimono. They shared some pictures from the cooking class on Instagram.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

The Dodgers played an exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers (NPB) on Sunday, losing 3-0. This was the Tigers' second straight win against an MLB team, as they had previously shut out the Cubs 3-0 a day before. Despite Los Angeles losing the contest, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow had a decent outing inside Tokyo Dome.

Snell started the game and was perfect through three innings before giving up a three-run home run in the fourth. He bounced back in the fifth inning and then it was time for Glasnow to pitch till the end of the game. He pitched four scoreless innings, but the Dodgers hitters failed to score any runs, ultimately losing the game.

Will Smith's wife shared pictures from vibrant night with Tyler Glasnow's fiancee and Chris Taylor's wife

On Saturday night, Will Smith's wife, Cara, shared some pictures with Chris Taylor's wife, Mary, and Glasnow's fiancee, Meghan Murphy, enjoying drinks at Bar High Five, which is located near the Tokyo Tower in Minato City.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

On Thursday and Friday, the players had the most of their off days by venturing into the city with their partners and spending quality time together. Now, the Dodgers players will be hopeful of making a strong start in Game 1 of the Tokyo Series against the Cubs on Tuesday.

They will start Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound for Game 1 while their latest recruit, Roki Sasaki, for Game 2. Yamamoto will face Cubs Japanese ace Shota Imanaga in Game 1, while Sasaki will be up against Justin Steele.

