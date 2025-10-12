Tyler Glasnow takes a breather from Dodgers' intense NLCS run with fiancée Meghan Murphy on romantic date over drinks

After helping the Dodgers return to the NLCS, Tyler Glasnow took some time off this postseason as he went on a date with his fiancée, Meghan Murphy. Meghan shared a photo on her Instagram story on Saturday showing their outing.The snapshot featured Glasnow sitting at an outdoor café, wearing a gray pullover and sunglasses, and giving off a relaxing vibe. He was enjoying a Modelo beer during their date.Tyler Glasnow’s fiancée, Meghan, shared story.(@injector_meghan/Instagram)The couple first met at the ballpark in 2021 when Glasnow was pitching for Tampa Bay. “I met her, and she was awesome,” Glasnow said to the LA Times in March 2024. &quot;She has a really good personality, loves to travel, and is really fun, so it's super easy.&quot;Meghan works at Marcadis Watt Plastic Surgery and Med Spa as a physician assistant and aesthetic injector, &quot;specializing in injectables, threads, and lasers.”The two got engaged in August 2024 and are slated to get married in November.Tyler Glasnow’s fiancée, Meghan, shared a moment from Game 4.On Friday, Meghan shared the photo dump on her Instagram, featuring moments from the Dodgers' Game 4 victory over the Phillies. Glasnow tossed six scoreless innings, struck out eight batters, and allowed just two hits.The photo features Glasnow and Meghan in the frame. Meghan wore a customized black tank top with a Glasnow image and name and denim pants, while Glasnow wore a black Dodgers NLCS jersey at the posing stadium. Meghan held a pom-pom as she highlighted a mini fam moment after the NLDS victory.She captioned it,“let’s keep it rollin ➡️ NLCS.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe expressed his feelings after the match:“I thought about it a lot of times, and I want to keep it going,” Glasnow said. “I want to have a lot more memories. It's an incredible feeling.”Glasnow missed the Dodgers' run to the World Series due to a sprain in his right elbow. After posting a 4-3 record, with a 3.19 ERA, 106 strikeouts, and a 1.10 WHIP in 150+ innings during the regular season, Glasnow gave up no runs and just four hits with 10 strikeouts in 7.2 innings over two appearances against the Phillies in the NLDS.