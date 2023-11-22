Tyler Glasnow Trade Update: Houston Astros emerge as potential landing spot for Rays starter

Pitcher Tyler Glasnow had an incredible season for the Tampa Bay Rays. It is for this reason that the 30-year-old may not represent his team's best trade piece this offseason.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, Glasnow rebounded in a big way. 2023 saw the right-hander make a career-high 21 starts, pitching to a 3.53 ERA and amassing a 10-7 record. However, the carrying costs of this ace might mean that his team ships him.

For years, the Rays have thrived off of trading players in their prime. As one of MLB's poorest teams, they have used this strategy to help them record the third-highest number of wins in MLB since 2008. With Tyler Glasnow set to make $25 million next year before arbitration, trading the California-born starter might be the best route for the Rays.

"Tyler Glasnow the Best Strikeout Pitcher in Baseball." - Cowboy Randy Goatzarena

According to Matthew Postins of Sports Illustrated, the Houston Astros present themselves as a desirable destination for Glasnow. In his SI piece, Postins argued that pursuing an arm like Tyler Glasnow could mitigate the effect of possibly not having pitchers Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers early in the 2024 season as both recover from injury.

Once regarded as titans of the AL West, the recent surgence of the Texas Rangers has opened the division once again. By onboarding an arm like Glasnow, the Astros could see their rotation remain one of the most dominant in baseball.

"Will Tyler Glasnow be moved? @jonmorosi takes us through how he sees the market for starting pitching play out. #MLBNHotstove" - MLB Network

The Astros are highly unlikely to ship Justin Verlander, Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez out, as all of the above represent superb pitching options. That said, Postins claimed that up-and-coming arms like JP France and Hunter Brown could represent enticing offers to help land Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays.

2024 could be a career season for Tyler Glasnow

Now that he appears to be 100% healthy, the sky indeed appears to be the limit for Glasnow. As such, the Rays may run into their age-old paradox of witnessing a player get so good that they cannot afford him.

If indeed 2024 brings forth career-best numbers for Glasnow, then perhaps the Rays will regret not trading him this offseason. In the Astros, they may be able to find a willing buyer, and should be wary of letting this opportunity go to waste.

