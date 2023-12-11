Tyler Glasnow Trade Update: Insider reveals pitcher to be a 'prominent trade target' for Dodgers after Shohei Ohtani deal

After securing a bumper Shohei Ohtani deal, the Los Angeles Dodgers can now focus on the starting rotation. MLB Insider Fabian Ardaya from The Athletic reported that they have their sights set on the Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Glasnow, who is in the final year of his contract with the team.

As a starter, Glasnow began his Major League Baseball career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 2018, he was dealt to the Rays in the middle of the season after being demoted to a bullpen role. Last year, the club extended his contract for a whopping $30 million for two years as he rediscovered his footing in the 2019–2022 seasons.

The 6-foot-8 pitcher has dealt with a number of injuries after his extension in 2022. His role has been limited, but he started 21 games for the Rays, recording an ERA of 3.53 with a WHIP of 1.08. In 120 innings, he got the better off batters 162 times via strikeouts.

Because of a Tommy John surgery in the end of 2021, Glasnow received only $5 million of his contract value in 2023. This means, he is expected to earn $25 million as per his contract if he plays the entire season. If the Dodgers are to invest in him, they will most likely choose a one-year deal and look where they can head after the short term ends.

Dodgers in need of a strong starting rotation as Ohtani pitches only in 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a worn-out starting rotation by the end of this year. Their starters were plundered by the Arizona Diamondbacks as they lost the NL Division Series. Even though, they have acquired Shohei Ohtani, the two-way star doesn't pitch until the 2025 season due to a second Tommy John surgery.

Currently, the LA rotation only consists of Bobby Miller and Walker Buehler who will make a return from injury. Dustin May is expected to be back mid season, however they will still lack potency with a young starters bunch. Therefore, along with Tyler Glasnow, they are expected to pick up more starting pitchers.

