Tyler Legacy students and staff fundraise $12,000 for an all-inclusive baseball field in memory of late classmate

Tyler Legacy High School raised funds to build an all-inclusive baseball field to honor Jack Brayans, who was once a student of Andy Woods Elementary School. At three, Bryans was diagnosed with Leigh syndrome, a condition that affects the central nervous system.

Last week, the school engaged in various events by students and teachers in honor of Bryan. "Jack's Joy Week" at Tyler Legacy High School helped raise $12,000, which was donated to the Bryans family.

The fundraiser was organized by Southern Belle drill team director Rachel Bumgardner, who said that the school loves to contribute to the community.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"One of his siblings, Molly, she's actually a senior at our school right now," Bumgardener said. "So we love of course to give back to our community, but it's especially really special when we have a student here that's involved in that."

Expand Tweet

How was Jack Bryans?

As per Jack Bryans' father, Casey, his son was full of joy and always smiled. Despite his terminal disease, he never stopped enjoying life.

"Jack was always happy. He smiled. He laughed," Casey Bryans said.

"He loved people. He loved playing games. He loved his family," Casey Bryans added. "And that's part of our reason and our love for baseball because he loved to play mainly because he loved to be on the team with everybody."

The young Tyler ISD student died in 2022 at the age of nine.

An all-inclusive baseball field will be constructed in honor of Jack Bryans

The city of Tyler has donated a piece of land to build a baseball field, a sport that Jack loved. The family is working closely with the Miracle League of Tyler and the city of Tyler to complete the project.

"It's just overwhelming. It's just unbelievable to think we were able to do this," Casey Bryans said.

Bumgardner said that the ballpark will give opportunities to children of all abilities to play baseball.

"Having more accessibility for children who may be in wheelchairs or have walkers, just whatever their disability may be, it's definitely going to give them the access to play baseball and to just move around really well," Bumgardener said.

"Also each kid that plays for the league will be paired up with someone to help them be able to play and learn more about baseball."

The field, which will likely be built by 2025, will be located at Faulkner Park.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.