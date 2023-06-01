Tyler O'Neill Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for the out-of-favor outfielder

St. Louis Cardinals' outfielder Tyler O'Neill has had his name mentioned in trade rumors all season, with the team reportedly open to moving the 27-year-old. While teams would likely be intrigued to land the two-time Gold Glove-winning outfielder, his recent injury may hurt the overall number of interested teams.

According to John Denton of MLB.com, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that the organization is "at a standstill" about their future plans regarding Tyler O'Neill's back injury. The veteran outfielder has been shutdown three separate times in his recovery process, forcing the club to reassess their standing with the injured star.

That being said, the trade deadline is still two months away, meaning his current injury may not cause teams to hold off in acquiring O'Neill. Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the Canadian fielder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - The New York Yankees could land another Cardinals outfielder

Last season, the New York Yankees made a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals exchanging pitcher Jordan Montgomery for outfielder Harrison Bader. While the Yankees appear to have won that trade, the teams have shown the ability to make trades, with Tyler O'Neill potentially becoming part of the next one.

PJ1950 - Yankees Fan since the 1950's @originaluyf1950 Trade suggestion, even swap:

Yankees get: Cards Tyler O'Neill

Cards get: Clarke Schmidt



Do it in a heartbeat Trade suggestion, even swap:Yankees get: Cards Tyler O'NeillCards get: Clarke SchmidtDo it in a heartbeat

"Trade suggestion, even swap: Yankees get: Cards Tyler O'Neill. Cards get: Clarke Schmidt. Do it in a heartbeat" - @originaluyf1950

The Yankees have struggled to find a consistent presence in left field, and while O'Neill has been a center fielder by trade, he could easily work his way around the outfield. Given the Cardinals' willingness to move O'Neill, it may not cost much for New York to land him in a trade.

#2 - Tyler O'Neill could be an intriguing addition to the Baltimore Orioles

Speaking of the New York Yankees, the Baltimore Orioles elected to sign the recently released Aaron Hicks to fill the hole in their lineup after an injury to Cedric Mullins. To make a long story short, O'Neill is a drastic upgrade over Hicks, and as mentioned above, it may not cost much for the Orioles to acquire him from the Cards.

At 27 years old, Tyler O'Neill fits perfectly with the young core of the Orioles, providing them with a veteran presence, however, he is closer to the age of their young stars. He could thrive in a lineup that features Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson.

#3 - The Cleveland Guardians could look to O'Neill on the trade market

The Cleveland Guardians have struggled out of the gate this season, posting a 25-30 record through the first two months of the season. While they are below .500, they are only 3.5 games back of first place in the AL Central division, with the division-leading Minnesota Twins not exactly setting the world on fire with a 29-27 record.

Jack @JackforRams



Future Guardians Alec Burleson, Luken Baker, and Tyler O’Neill Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt The Guardians offense has been a mess all year, but WOW does this rotation have a chance to be special..



Shane Bieber

Triston McKenzie

Gavin Williams

Tanner Bibee

Logan T Allen



That’s a really really impressive group of guys The Guardians offense has been a mess all year, but WOW does this rotation have a chance to be special..Shane BieberTriston McKenzieGavin WilliamsTanner BibeeLogan T AllenThat’s a really really impressive group of guys Future Cardinal Tanner BibeeFuture Guardians Alec Burleson, Luken Baker, and Tyler O’Neill twitter.com/fuzzyfromyt/st… Future Cardinal Tanner BibeeFuture Guardians Alec Burleson, Luken Baker, and Tyler O’Neill twitter.com/fuzzyfromyt/st…

"Future Cardinal Tanner Bibee. Future Guardians Alec Burleson, Luken Baker, and Tyler O’Neill" - @JackforRams

The trio of Steven Kwan, Will Brennan, and Myles Straw has struggled to produce much offensively for the Guardians, which is where Tyler O'Neill could enter the picture. While he has struggled this season, he has proven to be a source of both power and speed, hitting 34 home runs with 80 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 2021. He could be an affordable addition for Cleveland who should contend for the division crown.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes