Tyler Soderstrom's fiancée Bailey shares feelings after the Athletics star tied Aaron Judge on 2025 home run leaderboard

While the Oakland Athletics haven't made the greatest start to the 2025 MLB season, first baseman Tyler Soderstrom is on cloud nine after tying reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge's home run tally with his sixth homer on Monday.

Ad

Tyler Soderstrom smashed two home runs against the San Diego Padres, albeit in a losing cause, at Sutter Health Park. It was his second multi-home run game of the year after just 11 games.

One of Soderstrom's biggest supporters, his fiancée Bailey Kindle, shared her feelings on the A's infielder being joint-top of the home run charts with the New York Yankees captain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I truly am so so so proud," Bailey wrote in her Instagram story, sharing an MLB graphic of the home run leaders this season.

Ad

Trending

(Image source - Instagram)

Bailey and Tyler got engaged last year and the former was present in the stands for the A's series opener against the Padres. She shared her reactions after both of Soderstrom's home runs.

Ad

"First homer at home!!! yay!!," Bailey wrote after the first home run.

(Image source- Instagram)

After his second home run, she wrote in her Instagram story:

Ad

"yay yay yay yay!!"

Tyler Soderstrom reflects on his multihomer game with his fiancée Bailey cheering from the stands

It's been a stellar start to the season for Tyler Soderstrom, as he has already made his way into the history books, becoming just the third player in franchise history, behind Reggie Jackson and Joe Hauser, to have two multihomer games in the first 11 games of a season.

Ad

“I feel like I just keep getting better,” Soderstrom said. “I keep maturing as I get older. I’m learning my swing and myself. I’ve been able to control the zone and put good swings on good pitches.”

Despite his strong start, Oakland has struggled, especially at home. The A's were swept by the Chicago Cubs in their first series at their temporary home in West Sacramento. Tyler Soderstrom is focused on helping his team win, looking beyond personal milestones.

Ad

“The homers are nice, but I’m not focused on those,” Soderstrom said. “I’m just trying to go out there and help my team win. We’re just trying to do the best we can to get some wins.”

Monday's loss against the Padres was Oakland's fourth consecutive defeat at home this season. They head into the second game of the series with hopes of opening their account at home in their fifth attempt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More