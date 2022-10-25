U.S. Senator Ted Cruz received the one-finger salute from the Yankees fans while attending an NLCS game at Yankee Stadium in Houston Astros gear 

While attending an NLCS game at Yankee Stadium, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz wasn't given the best reception. Many New York Yankees fans flipped the bird at him as he turned up at the ballpark in a Houston Astros jersey, which probably left Bronx supporters enraged. Another Yankees fan displayed a big thumbs down.

Interestingly, Cruz appeared unfazed by the heckling and continued to wave at the MLB fans.

"Ted Cruz came to Yankee Stadium wearing ⁦Astros colors tonight. The Bronx responded in kind." - @Jesse Angelo

Other than receiving a one-finger salute, Cruz was also booed at Yankee Stadium. Plus, fans heckled him.

"You f*cking loser. Racist piece of sh*t. Go back to Cancun."

Ted Cruz taking a stroll at Yankee Stadium:"You f*cking loser. Racist piece of sh*t. Go back to Cancun" https://t.co/kk1M4cyHVt

The Houston Astros ended up winning the National League Championship Series (NLCS) game 6-5 and led the series with 4-0.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz was quick to hit back at his trollers on Twitter

Once the Yankees versus Astros game was over, Texas Senator Ted Cruz took to his Twitter and reposted a New York Post's tweet about Bronx fans flipping the bird at him.

He shut down the trollers with the one-word caption, "Scoreboard." He also added a hashtag, "#GoStros."

Recently, the Texas Senator also spoke about his unpleasant experience on The Megyn Kelly Show.

Cruz said:

"I knew I was going into the belly of the beast. I was in bright orange Astros colors."

"I saw a few middle fingers, but frankly, if you're an Astros fan at a Yankees game, you gotta expect that."

It seems like Ted took all the jeering at Yankee Stadium in stride.

