“Umpire f***** the Mariners”; “Eugenio Suarez is rightfully upset” - Fans clamor for ABS system after controversial calls in Seattle-Blue Jays game

In an important moment in ALCS Game 7, Seattle Mariners star Eugenio Suarez was not happy with the inconsistent ball-strike calling by the home plate umpire. He shared his grievances during the eighth inning, when Chris Bassitt threw two similar-looking inside pitches.One of them was called a ball, while the other was called a strikeout pitch. Suarez retired for the second out in the eighth, but before he went to the dugout, he told the umpire:&quot;That was the same pitch that you called ball. That was the same fucking pitch.&quot;The home plate umpire replied:&quot;No it wasn't, Eugenio.&quot;The incident has caused several MLB fans to come out in support of the automatic ball strike system being initiated in the league already.&quot;If the ump is going to call the first pitch a ball, that's the established zone. For him to call a pitch that was even further inside than the first one as a strike is why Geno is rightfully upset,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;The point is...get rid of human umps. The tech is more than mature enough to call a consistent zone. &quot;Oh but the tradition...&quot; blah blah blah. The players should decide who wins these games, not the umps,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;2026 will have the robot umpires ....&quot; one fan added.&quot;The ump f**ked the Mariners the last few games,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Impressed he rattled off his first name so quickly lol,&quot; one fan joked.&quot;Ok, when I saw this live I thought, &quot;that's a nasty strike, I don't blame Eugenio for seeing it wrong.&quot; But with the audio, Eugenio is dead right to let the ump hear it on his consistency,&quot; one fan commented.One fan wanted Suarez to stop blaming and start swinging at the plate more often.&quot;...maybe try swinging more than once when seeing 7 pitches in the 9th inning of game 7 of the ALCS, with 5 being verifiable strikes,&quot; one fan added.&quot;The pitch that was called ball was actually a strike. The pitch called a strike was worse,&quot; one fan said.Eugenio Suarez chimes in on learnings after ALCS lossEugenio Suarez, like several other Mariners players, is disappointed with how things ended in the ALCS. After pushing Toronto to the brink of elimination, the Mariners couldn't apply the finishing touches as they lost back-to-back games to fail on their dream of ending the World Series appearance drought.Suarez discussed how the team must learn from the defeat and build toward the future.“We’re going to take every lesson from this postseason. We did so many good things this year, but we fell short of the ultimate goal. We’ll get stronger,” Suarez said.Suarez was traded to the Mariners by the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline.