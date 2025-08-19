"Umpires don’t give a f*” - Athletics' Lawrence Butler drops scathing criticism on MLB officials for lack of accountability

The MLB has long dealt with umpire calls that have proved to have a lasting effect on the outcomes of games. Nowadays, with an automatic strike zone visible on television screens for fans, it has become easier to point out glaring mistakes from officials when calling a ball or strike.In an interview with MLB FITS, a page dedicated to showcasing players' fashion and designerwear, Athletics outfielder Lawrence came down hard on MLB umpires when asked about changes he would make if he were the Commissioner for a day.&quot;ABS. I'm fed up with the umpires,&quot; Butler said. &quot;I've had enough with the umpires. They miss too many calls both ways. They call strikes, balls, balls strikes.&quot;Butler would disregard the introduction of robotic strike call umpires and instead stress on how the Automatic Ball Strike system has made AAA league umpires to be more accountable.&quot;No, I want the challenge system,&quot; Butler said. &quot;Yeah, three. Just like they do it in AAA. Because if you look at AAA, the umpires are a little bit more cautious of what pitches they call because they know a pitcher or hitter might challenge it, and it might embarrass them.&quot;So they might be a little bit more cautious to pull that trigger. I feel like up here, they don't give a f**k.&quot;The ABS system has been tested by various lower developmental in the last few years. Low-A leagues, like those in Arizona and Florida, started using the ABS system in 2021. A year later, it was introduced in the AAA, the final developmental phase before the MLB, and fully rolled out to all AAA stadiums by 2023.The MLB implemented the ABS system in Spring Training this year before also using it at the showcase All-Star Game, with 52.2% of challenges during Spring Training getting overturned under the system. During the All-Star Game, Cal Raleigh-Tarik Skubal became the first catcher-duo to successfully challenge a call, while Jacob Wilson did so on the batter's side.MLB could start using ABS from 2026, as per CommissionerIn June, at a press meet at the MLB headquarters, Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed that the possibility of introducing the ABS system from next year will be floated around.“I do think that we’re going to pursue the possibility of changing that process, and we’ll see what comes out at the end of that,” Manfred said. “I think that teams are really positive about ABS.&quot;You know, I do have that unscientific system that I use - my email traffic - and my distinct impression is that using ABS in spring training has made people more prone to complain about balls and strike calls via email, to me, referencing the need for ABS. That is undoubtedly true, undoubtedly true.”Any decision will need teams and owners signing off on it. There has been dissent over Manfred's proposed changes in the past, but the ABS seems to have more player support.