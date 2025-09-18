"Unbelievable" - Justin Verlander’s brother raves about the Giants arm's stunning four-game stretch

Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander has been thriving for the Giants as of late. After a disastrous start to his career at the Bay Area, the former MVP has been wheelin' and dealin' in his past few starts. One such fan of Justin is, of course, his brother and MLB media personality Ben Verlander. The analyst and host of the Flippin' Bats podcast praised his older brother for his terrific run for the Giants in the second half of the season.&quot;Another scoreless 7 inning start!! Justin Verlander has given up 1 Earned Run in his last 25 Innings Pitched. A 0.36 ERA in his last 4 starts. Unbelievable.&quot; - Ben VerlanderWith his recent performances, Justin Verlander is seemingly turning back the clock and proving once more why he's one of the best pitchers of this generation. Since his August 31 start against the Orioles, Verlander has issued just one earned run that came off Michael Conforto's solo home run along with 13 hits allowed. This gave him a grand total of 0.36 ERA during the stretch which lowered his ERA from a 4.47 to 3.75.As the Giants look to throw a hail mary for a postseason spot, another classic Verlander start might just be needed to get the squad over the line.Giants clobber Diamondbacks in extras to keep postseason dreams afloatThe Giants came away the victors in the closing game of what already was a lost series agains the Diamondbacks in Arizona. San Francisco bagged a 5-1 win in extras in what was a pitching duel between veteran Justin Verlander and D'backs hurler Brandon Pfaadt.Hits were sparse in regulation time as both pitchers had brilliant outings. Verlander finished the contest having issued just three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in seven innings. Pfaadt, on the other hand, pitched nine innings of one-hit ball with one walk and seven punch outs. Unfortunately for the latter, the bullpen would crumble in extras, leading to the team's collapse.Jerrar Encarnacion started the scoring for the visitors in the 11th inning as he plated Matt Chapman with an RBI single. Christian Koss then brought home Jung Hoo Lee and Encarnacion home with a two-run double moments later. The Giants further padded the stat line through Grant McCray's sacrifice fly and Rafael Devers' RBI single as the score line read 5-0 in favor of San Francisco.Corbin Carroll then produced the only RBI of the night for the D'backs when his sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th drove in Geraldo Pedromo as the visitors prevailed, 5-1.With the victory, San Francisco kept itself in the NL wild card hunt as the team's 76-76 record is just two games behing the 78-74 Mets who are desperately clinging onto the final slot.