"Uniforms need to be switched Altuve is the Daddy" "Where's the mini trashcan?" - MLB Twitter reacts to adorable Dad-son duo dressed up as Jose Altuve and Aaron Judge for Halloween

There are few more iconic MLB photos in recent memory than the photo of Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve standing at second base. Judge stands at six foot seven and towers over the five foot six Houston Astros second-baseman. It's become a bit of a meme and this year, one family decided to dress up like the picture.

Judge is a tall human and Altuve is not. The height difference is not unlike that of an average or even below average human compared to a small child. This family took advantage of that, with the father dressing up as Judge and his much smaller son donning an Altuve outfit for Halloween.

It's a hilarious meme and it made for an excellent father-son competition, but MLB Twitter couldn't resist trolling the two players and the Yankees for various reasons. The Astros just swept the Yankees, though Altuve struggled mightily in the series.

Tim @tim_genesis @JomboyMedia @RhubarbBrown Shouldnt it be the other way since the Astros are the Yankees daddy? @JomboyMedia @RhubarbBrown Shouldnt it be the other way since the Astros are the Yankees daddy?

The presumptive MVP and the New York Yankees are celebrating Halloween at home tonight. Much like the fans in the photo and Altuve's Astros are headed to Philadelphia for Game 3 of the World Series tonight.

Where will Aaron Judge end up next season?

At least one fan responded to that Halloween costume in reference to the star outfielder's impending free agency. The imposing outfielder is headed for free agency on the heels of an absolutely historic season.

He will have no shortage of suitors this offseason. The Yankees maintain they will have him back in pinstripes, but they'll have to pay up and beat out the competition.

That includes the San Francisco Giants, as the fan above mentioned, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. All these teams have a lot of money to play with and a need to add elite talent.

New York Mets v New York Yankees

The Yankees remain the favorites since he came up with them, and Judge has always expressed a desire to be a Yankee for life. They'll have to pay, but it has to be expected that he will continue to thrill the hearts of the Bronx faithful.

They may not have the biggest payroll anymore, but they're still at the top of the league and don't have as many big-name contracts on the books as the Mets or Dodgers do.

