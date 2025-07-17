“Until you get bit on the ***” - Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives his two cents on Ken Griffey Jr.’s wild shark tale

Jazz Chisholm Jr. may not have had a great Home Run Derby debut, but he certainly made fans enjoy it by being mic'd up for MLB All-Star media day. While at it, he also had a wild chat with 13-time All-Star and former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.
On Wednesday, the New York Yankees posted a video, showcasing highlights from how their versatile infielder spent media day being mic'd up. At one point in the video, Chisholm reacts to Griffey Jr.'s shark encounter.
Griffey told a story from 2000, when he was doing night diving for certifications. This is when he claimed to have had a close encounter with the deadliest creature in open water.
“In 2000, I did 60 dives in six weeks to get certain certifications," Griffey Jr. said (1:00). "So I went down. The deepest I’ve gone was like 190 feet. That’s a little bit too far for me. Well, the funny thing is, the first thing I saw when I went down there — and speaking of shark meat — it was a shark. I know, you were scared as… I looked and said, ‘Poo-poo,’ and just went off.
"I was like, okay, I can go down a little deeper. Then I got to like 60 feet, and a reef shark swam right by me. I just looked. They don’t bother you. They don’t bother you.”
After Griffey Jr. told about his encounter with a reef shark, Jazz Chisholm Jr. chimed in with a fun take that only he can.
"Until you get bit on the a**," Chisholm said. "Then they bother you. I ain't doing that. You ain't gotta worry about me, OG. I ain't night diving."
Jazz Chisholm Jr. disappoints in Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star game
For the first time in his career, Jazz Chisholm Jr. participated in the Home Run Derby, and it's safe to say that he didn't live up to the expectations at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Chisholm managed just three home runs in Round 1, the lowest total of any contestant, and was eliminated immediately. The next worst tally that day was by Matt Olson, who hit 15 home runs.
In the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, Chisholm started at second base for the American League team. He once again disappointed, going 0-for-3 at the plate.
However, the second baseman was in there for fun and wanted to come out of the All-Star festivities in one piece. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is doing well at the plate in 2025, hitting .250 along with 17 home runs and 10 stolen bases.