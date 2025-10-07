  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Use your damn eyes Dave Roberts!” - Dodgers fans blast manager's explanation on Blake Treinen call vs. Roki Sasaki in crucial Game 2

“Use your damn eyes Dave Roberts!” - Dodgers fans blast manager's explanation on Blake Treinen call vs. Roki Sasaki in crucial Game 2

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 07, 2025 04:50 GMT
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Blake Treinen earned two runs with no outs while trying to earn a save (Source: Imagn)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking a 2-0 lead into their home leg of the National League Division Series after a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. However, the result of the game could have been entirely different.

Ad

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Dodgers management chose to bring in Blake Treinen to close out the game. Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto reached base before Nick Castellanos drove both of them in to get the tying run in scoring position.

Treinen had to be relieved by Alex Vesia before in-form pitcher Roki Sasaki, who earned the save in Game 1 of the series, closed out the final out in two pitches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"[Treinen] hasn't gone two out of three much at all," manager Dave Roberts explained after the game. "Just figuring the run right there. Blake's pitched some of the biggest outs, innings, in the postseason for us. And felt really confident right there. And with Vesia behind him if needed."
Ad

Dodgers fans were displeased with Roberts' decision. They took to X to question the team's intent of going with Treinen. Here are a few reactions:

"Use your damn eyes, Dave," a fan said.
Ad
"Idiotic explanation. One guy is oozing confidence and throwing the crap out the ball. The other guy is throwing meatballs while peeing down his leg. Roberts sounds ridiculous," another fan said.
Ad
"Well he did tonight. That’s the point. Why not put him in at the beginning of the inning up 3 runs. Unacceptable," a fan wrote.
Ad
"Dave Roberts is thinking of last year BUT he should be looking at this season. If he did that, it's obvious not to use Treinen in this game. Extremely lucky the Dodgers pulled this win out despite the lapse in judgment," a fan opined.
Ad
"Literally the dumbest excuse. Let’s sign Puig and Kemp while we’re at it because they were good at one point!!" a fan exclaimed.
Ad
"One, in a much too long line of poor managerial decisions related to pitching changes. We win IN SPITE of it. LFG!" a fan said.
Ad

Treinen has been struggling since the start of September, earning 10 runs in 9.1 innings pitched with a 1-5 W-L record in the month. In the two postseason appearances, Treinen had earned 1 hit over scoreless 1.1 innings. The Phillies were able to capitalize on his lack of form and would have tied the game if not for some brilliance in defense by the Dodgers' infielders.

Rob Thomson wanted to force extra innings because of Dodgers' bullpen

With no outs in the ninth and Nick Castellanos on second base, Bryson Stott tried to bunt a pitch by Alex Vesia instead of trying to earn a hit. As per Phillies manager Rob Thomson, tying the game there with a sacrifice bunt felt like a safer option as the Dodgers' bullpen looked weak.

Ad
"I wanted to play for the tie," Thomson said. "I liked where our bullpen was compared to theirs."

The Dodgers were able to stop the advance to third and get the remaining two outs. However, Roberts would be mindful that the Phillies think that LA's bullpen arms aren't capable of pitching deep.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications