“Use your damn eyes Dave Roberts!” - Dodgers fans blast manager's explanation on Blake Treinen call vs. Roki Sasaki in crucial Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking a 2-0 lead into their home leg of the National League Division Series after a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. However, the result of the game could have been entirely different.In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Dodgers management chose to bring in Blake Treinen to close out the game. Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto reached base before Nick Castellanos drove both of them in to get the tying run in scoring position. Treinen had to be relieved by Alex Vesia before in-form pitcher Roki Sasaki, who earned the save in Game 1 of the series, closed out the final out in two pitches.&quot;[Treinen] hasn't gone two out of three much at all,&quot; manager Dave Roberts explained after the game. &quot;Just figuring the run right there. Blake's pitched some of the biggest outs, innings, in the postseason for us. And felt really confident right there. And with Vesia behind him if needed.&quot;Dodgers fans were displeased with Roberts' decision. They took to X to question the team's intent of going with Treinen. Here are a few reactions: &quot;Use your damn eyes, Dave,&quot; a fan said.Brian Pereyra @OBrianPereyraLINK@DodgersNation Use your damn eyes, Dave.&quot;Idiotic explanation. One guy is oozing confidence and throwing the crap out the ball. The other guy is throwing meatballs while peeing down his leg. Roberts sounds ridiculous,&quot; another fan said.Critical Chris @criticalcarraLINK@DodgersNation Idiotic explanation. One guy is oozing confidence and throwing the crap out the ball. The other guy is throwing meatballs while peeing down his leg. Roberts sounds ridiculous.&quot;Well he did tonight. That’s the point. Why not put him in at the beginning of the inning up 3 runs. Unacceptable,&quot; a fan wrote.Cali805 @Cali8059LINK@DodgersNation Well he did tonight. That’s the point. Why not put him in at the beginning of the inning up 3 runs. Unacceptable&quot;Dave Roberts is thinking of last year BUT he should be looking at this season. If he did that, it's obvious not to use Treinen in this game. Extremely lucky the Dodgers pulled this win out despite the lapse in judgment,&quot; a fan opined.Albert J @instantremedyLINK@DodgersNation Dave Roberts is thinking of last year BUT he should be looking at this season. If he did that, it's obvious not to use Treinen in this game. Extremely lucky the Dodgers pulled this win out despite the lapse in judgment.&quot;Literally the dumbest excuse. Let’s sign Puig and Kemp while we’re at it because they were good at one point!!&quot; a fan exclaimed.Bartleby 🏆 🏆 24 + 25 WS Champs B2B - GUARANTEED @lasportenjoyerLINK@DodgersNation @DodgersOhtani17 Literally the dumbest excuse. Let’s sign Puig and Kemp while we’re at it because they were good at one point!!&quot;One, in a much too long line of poor managerial decisions related to pitching changes. We win IN SPITE of it. LFG!&quot; a fan said.Stephen Daley @sd12602LINK@DodgersNation One, in a much too long line of poor managerial decisions related to pitching changes. We win IN SPITE of it. LFG!Treinen has been struggling since the start of September, earning 10 runs in 9.1 innings pitched with a 1-5 W-L record in the month. In the two postseason appearances, Treinen had earned 1 hit over scoreless 1.1 innings. The Phillies were able to capitalize on his lack of form and would have tied the game if not for some brilliance in defense by the Dodgers' infielders.Rob Thomson wanted to force extra innings because of Dodgers' bullpenWith no outs in the ninth and Nick Castellanos on second base, Bryson Stott tried to bunt a pitch by Alex Vesia instead of trying to earn a hit. As per Phillies manager Rob Thomson, tying the game there with a sacrifice bunt felt like a safer option as the Dodgers' bullpen looked weak.&quot;I wanted to play for the tie,&quot; Thomson said. &quot;I liked where our bullpen was compared to theirs.&quot;The Dodgers were able to stop the advance to third and get the remaining two outs. However, Roberts would be mindful that the Phillies think that LA's bullpen arms aren't capable of pitching deep.