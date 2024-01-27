Utah aims to court Oakland A's with Billboards in Salt Lake lobby for temporary MLB home

After finishing with the worst record in the major leagues last year, the Oakland A's find themselves at an impasse. With the team staring down the prospect of not having a field to come home, one state has offered to take up the team, even on a temporary basis.

Despite MLB owners having unanimously voted to relocate the team to Las Vegas, the stadium in Sin City will not be game-ready until 2028. Concurrently, the Athletics will see their lease for the Oakland Coliseum expire next season, leaving the team in a state of flux.

"A’s execs visited Salt Lake City last week. SLC hoping to get the A’s in between end of Oakland lease and beginning of Vegas lease. Today, seven billboards were posted courtesy of @BigLeagueUtah, who hope to demonstrate the market is ready for MLB" - Darren Rovell

Recently, an organization known as "Big League Utah", committed to bringing an MLB franchise to the Beehive State erected seven billboard around Salt Lake City to lobby for the Oakland A's to move to town. Currently, Smith Field is being touted as a possible new home. Since 1994, Smith Field has been home to the Utah Bees, who are the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Since announcing their plans for relocation, the Oakland A's have been at odds with their fanbase. Many staged protests throughout the regular season that antagonized owner John Fisher, and called for the mogul to sell the team.

In addition to Utah, the California State capital of Sacramento has emerged as a contender to host the A's before a relocation to Vegas can be faciliated. Currently, Sutter Health Park in Sacramento plays host to the Sacramento River Cats, the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A team.

"The Oakland Athletics have been unanimously approved by owners for relocation to Las Vegas, per multiple sources" - FOX Sports: MLB

Oakland Coliseum, where the Oakland Athletics have played since 1968, is consistently ranked as the worst park in MLB. In addition to being in a state of disrepair, the premesis has come under fire for allegedly having possum and stray cat infestations.

Oakland A's fans will need to make the most of their team's last year in town

Wherever they go next, the Oakland A's will soon leave Oakland forever. Although they have one of the most loyal fanbases in the game, the financial viability of having a team in town has long been untenable. As such, all A's fans can do is hope that their team's spirit remains wherever the club finds itself next.

